A Canadian shopper’s online post about the price of turkey at a Loblaw-owned store has some folks wondering if these particular birds were made of gold.

A Reddit user said they spotted the pricey Thanksgiving staple while accompanying a friend at their small town’s Independent in Ontario.

“We got to the back area where the frozen Butterball turkeys were and this is what we saw. I am absolutely appalled at the price gouging that this company thinks is acceptable,” they wrote in the Loblaws Is Out of Control Reddit group.

Underneath the caption is a photo of the turkeys, which are priced at a jaw-dropping $82.

In the post’s comments, the Redditor shared that the Independent store was located in St. Marys, Ontario.

The post has received many reactions, with shoppers taken aback by the price tag of the Butterball birds.

“Does that turkey have gold in it?” asked one Redditor.

“F*cking absurd,” wrote someone else.

“Turkey cooks the whole meal for you, serves everyone and does the dishes for you afterwards,” joked another.

“The turkey had a PhD in economics. High-end bird, indeed,” quipped a commenter.

Others noted that they had bought their Thanksgiving turkey for much cheaper at other stores.

“Just bought a fresh young turkey from Costco for $45. Better quality and almost half the price. Ridiculous,” said a Redditor.

One person shared that the Butterballs at their local Walmart were going for $40. “I think even $40 is too much.”

“I just bought a 9 kg Butterball from Sobeys yesterday and it was $52,” reads another comment.

Some folks felt the sign must have been a mistake.

“I have to think that at this point Loblaw employees are just goofing around making signs. This can’t possibly be real, can it?” wrote a Reddit user.

According to the St. Marys Independent website, the price of the turkeys is accurate.

The Butterball frozen young turkey is priced at $82.

We also called the store’s meat department, which confirmed the price and added that they currently have no more birds left in stock.

Daily Hive has reached out to Loblaw for a comment.