Canadian star Carly Rae Jepsen announces she's "very engaged"

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has announced she’s engaged.

The multiple-award-winning star took to Instagram on Monday morning to share nine cozy photos of herself and her fiancé, Cole MGN.

Jepsen is originally from Mission, BC, and her to-be husband is a Grammy-winning musician and record producer from LA.

“Very engaged over here 💍,” she captioned the post.

“He call[ed] her back,” one top comment reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)

According to People, Jepsen first made her relationship Instagram official in November 2022.

Fans and followers referenced Jepsen’s hits in her comments as they congratulated her.

“He gives you fever you’ll be feeling forever 😭😭😭,” one person said. “You weren’t ✨too much✨ after all 😓😭🥰💞,” wrote another.

“Oh, this is the loveliest time,” another fan added, referring to Jepsen’s 2023 album, The Loveliest Time.

Though the now 38-year-old singer shot to worldwide fame in 2012 with the banger “Call Me Maybe,” Canadians were first introduced to her through Canadian Idol in 2007, where she finished third place.

Enjoy a throwback to her Idol audition below: