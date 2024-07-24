Plenty of Canadians make the trip across the border to check out the array of US grocery stores that the Great White North is missing out on.

However, one American Reddit user shared their experience of checking out a Canadian Costco, and it’s actually very wholesome.

In the subreddit r/CostcoCanada, the American shared their recent haul when visiting Costco in Richmond, BC, showing off all the items and brands they were able to get their hands on, many of which Canadians would take for granted.

“We got the Tim Hortons Keurig cups, Canadian sardines, and the kids got all the Canadian brands they saw, we got the vector cereal,” the post said.

As well as browsing the aisles, no trip to Costco is complete without a visit to the food court and the American visitor obviously had to get a Canadian classic while in town.

“We finally tried the poutine and chicken strips,” they added.

While they didn’t bring back any perishables, there was definitely some regret over the items they left behind.

“I couldn’t bring back all the yummy perishable meats and food products that Canadian Costcos offer. We don’t have jambalaya, or Olympic Canadian brand meats,” the post said.

Despite their caution, the user said they were able to get back into the US with no issues or their groceries being checked.

“I was kinda kicking myself because I was prepared with receipts and I was internally crying inside, because all those yummy perishable items I didn’t bring back to the US,” they added.

People compared their experience to cross-border shopping in the US and the frustrating feeling that they could have bought more.

Others noted how they remember the excitement of crossing into the US to get their hands on goodies not available in Canada.

Not everyone was behind the choices they made at Costco, specifically in regards to picking up Tim Hortons coffee. However, the American seemed pretty happy with their selection, adding that they had just wanted to pick up Canadian items they don’t sell in the US.