British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced that she’s resigning, after just six weeks in office.

Truss, who had assumed office on September 6, made the announcement about her departure on Thursday, following chaos and backlash arising from recent national strategies that led to economic disaster.

Earlier this month, the Conservative politician had announced that she was no longer planning to cut taxes for Britain’s rich.

The decision brought economic uncertainty and the British Pound plummeted.

A Daily Star livestream titled, “Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce?” began on October 14. The lettuce can now be seen celebrating its win.

When Truss was 12, she went to elementary school in Burnaby, BC, and her father taught mathematics at Simon Fraser University.

In 2018, she posted a shoutout to Canada on her Instagram, sharing a photo of her class at Parkcrest Elementary School.