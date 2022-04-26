Legendary hip-hop festival Rolling Loud is coming to Toronto

The massive hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud announced Tuesday that it’s coming to Toronto this summer.

Rolling Loud teased the announcement Monday with an illustration of the Toronto skyline and unveiled the full lineup on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud)

Dave, Future, and Wizkid will headline the show, and tons of other artists will perform including Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rae Sremmurd, Skepta, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Migos, and Lil Tecca.

Canadian artists Nav, Belly, Pressa, and Roy Woods will also get to perform on home turf at the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud)

Rolling Loud’s flagship festival happens every year in Miami, but it’s also expanded across the country and around the world with sister festivals. This will be the first time Rolling Loud has come to Canada.

The Toronto festival is happening from September 9 to 11 at Ontario Place and tickets go on sale April 29. We’re setting an alarm.