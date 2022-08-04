Live Nation has another amazing deal for concertgoers.

This time, you can grab tickets for you and three of your friends to see your fave artist for just $80 during the entertainment company’s Summer’s Live sale.

You read that right — four tickets for $80 all in.

Outdoor shows + friends = best memories✨ Right now, you can get 4 tickets for $80 all-in to the hottest concerts! Details https://t.co/E7m2LHoPIJ #SummersLive pic.twitter.com/1RdNj1XOOA — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 26, 2022

Head over to livenation.com to choose from hundreds of concerts and events.

Make sure to change the location to your area to see which of your fave artists have tour stops.

You can nab tickets for artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Alanis Morissette, The Smashing Pumpkins, and even comedians like Jo Koy and Bill Burr.

This ticket package deal ends on Tuesday, August 9, so don’t procrastinate!

This isn’t the first time Live Nation has offered cheap concert tickets to music lovers.

In May, the company offered $25 tickets for over 3,000 concerts including Backstreet Boys and Shania Twain.