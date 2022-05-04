Live Nation now offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts

Concert goers rejoice! Live Nation is giving you a chance to get cheap concert tickets to see your fave artists.

Starting today, the entertainment company is selling tickets for over 3,700 shows for just $25.

Yes, you read that right. You can grab seats to see the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and more at the discounted price.

$25 all-in tickets! 3,700 shows! All your favorite artists! #ConcertWeek goes on sale 5/4 at 10am ET! Get details here https://t.co/rDocwtSqJP pic.twitter.com/tWgXpw15sX — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 28, 2022

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.

It’s all part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week — emphasis on week. The deal is available for one week only while supplies last, so run, don’t walk to your nearest electronic device.

Ticket sales begin May 4 at 10 am EST/7 am PST and end on May 10. You can buy tickets here and see the extensive list of concerts up for grabs below.