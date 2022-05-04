EventsConcerts

Live Nation now offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts

Isabelle Docto
May 4 2022, 12:30 pm
Concert goers rejoice! Live Nation is giving you a chance to get cheap concert tickets to see your fave artists.

Starting today, the entertainment company is selling tickets for over 3,700 shows for just $25.

Yes, you read that right. You can grab seats to see the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and more at the discounted price.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.

It’s all part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week — emphasis on week. The deal is available for one week only while supplies last, so run, don’t walk to your nearest electronic device.

Ticket sales begin May 4 at 10 am EST/7 am PST and end on May 10. You can buy tickets here and see the extensive list of concerts up for grabs below.

5 Seconds of Summer Haim Primus
Action Bronson Halsey REO Speedwagon
Airbourne Hanson Rod Stewart
Alicia Keys Heaven 17 Russ
Arkells Home Free Santana
Avril Lavigne Il Volo Sasha Alex Sloan
Bachman Cummings Jack Harlow Sebastian Yatra
Backstreet Boys Jack Johnson Shakey Graves
BANKS Jack White Shinedown
Barenaked Ladies Jacob Banks Slipknot
Bastille Jacob Collier Stereos
Big Time Rush James Taylor Swedish House Mafia
Bill Burr Jann Arden Tash Sultana
Billy Talent Jason Mraz The Beaches
Black Pistol Fire Jesse Cook The Black Crowes
Blackie and The Rodeo Kings Jessi Cruickshank The Black Keys
Bleachers John Fogerty The Chicks
Blue Rodeo Josh Groban The Doobie Brothers
Booba Josh Ramsay The Head and The Heart
Brett Kissel Keith Urban The Killers
Brit Floyd King Princess The Marcus King Band
Car Seat Headrest LANY The Sheepdogs
Celeste Barber Lauren Sanderson The Tea Party
Charlotte Cardin Lawrence The Tenors
Charlotte Day Wilson Maren Morris The Trews
Chelsea Handler Mastodon Tim Baker
Chris Rock Maverick City Music Together Again: Celebrating the Music of the Guess Who
Clannad Metric TONES AND I
Coheed and Cambria mewithoutYou Tori Amos
COIN Miranda Lambert Train
Colin James Modest Mouse Vance Joy
Dallas Smith Moist Walk off the Earth
David Gray Mother Mother Weird Al Yankovic
Deftones Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW Wrestling) Welcome to Night Vale
Diljit Dosanjh OneRepublic Wu-Tang Clan
EarthGang Our Lady Peace Yungblud
Edwin Raphael Pam Ann Zac Brown Band
Florence + The Machine Peaches ZZ Top
Gerry Dee Pink Martini
Goo Goo Dolls Pitbull
