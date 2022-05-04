Live Nation now offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts

Concert goers rejoice! Live Nation is giving you a chance to get cheap concert tickets to see your fave artists.
Starting today, the entertainment company is selling tickets for over 3,700 shows for just $25.
Yes, you read that right. You can grab seats to see the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and more at the discounted price.
$25 all-in tickets! 3,700 shows! All your favorite artists! #ConcertWeek goes on sale 5/4 at 10am ET! Get details here https://t.co/rDocwtSqJP pic.twitter.com/tWgXpw15sX
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 28, 2022
The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.
It’s all part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week — emphasis on week. The deal is available for one week only while supplies last, so run, don’t walk to your nearest electronic device.
Ticket sales begin May 4 at 10 am EST/7 am PST and end on May 10. You can buy tickets here and see the extensive list of concerts up for grabs below.
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Haim
|Primus
|Action Bronson
|Halsey
|REO Speedwagon
|Airbourne
|Hanson
|Rod Stewart
|Alicia Keys
|Heaven 17
|Russ
|Arkells
|Home Free
|Santana
|Avril Lavigne
|Il Volo
|Sasha Alex Sloan
|Bachman Cummings
|Jack Harlow
|Sebastian Yatra
|Backstreet Boys
|Jack Johnson
|Shakey Graves
|BANKS
|Jack White
|Shinedown
|Barenaked Ladies
|Jacob Banks
|Slipknot
|Bastille
|Jacob Collier
|Stereos
|Big Time Rush
|James Taylor
|Swedish House Mafia
|Bill Burr
|Jann Arden
|Tash Sultana
|Billy Talent
|Jason Mraz
|The Beaches
|Black Pistol Fire
|Jesse Cook
|The Black Crowes
|Blackie and The Rodeo Kings
|Jessi Cruickshank
|The Black Keys
|Bleachers
|John Fogerty
|The Chicks
|Blue Rodeo
|Josh Groban
|The Doobie Brothers
|Booba
|Josh Ramsay
|The Head and The Heart
|Brett Kissel
|Keith Urban
|The Killers
|Brit Floyd
|King Princess
|The Marcus King Band
|Car Seat Headrest
|LANY
|The Sheepdogs
|Celeste Barber
|Lauren Sanderson
|The Tea Party
|Charlotte Cardin
|Lawrence
|The Tenors
|Charlotte Day Wilson
|Maren Morris
|The Trews
|Chelsea Handler
|Mastodon
|Tim Baker
|Chris Rock
|Maverick City Music
|Together Again: Celebrating the Music of the Guess Who
|Clannad
|Metric
|TONES AND I
|Coheed and Cambria
|mewithoutYou
|Tori Amos
|COIN
|Miranda Lambert
|Train
|Colin James
|Modest Mouse
|Vance Joy
|Dallas Smith
|Moist
|Walk off the Earth
|David Gray
|Mother Mother
|Weird Al Yankovic
|Deftones
|Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW Wrestling)
|Welcome to Night Vale
|Diljit Dosanjh
|OneRepublic
|Wu-Tang Clan
|EarthGang
|Our Lady Peace
|Yungblud
|Edwin Raphael
|Pam Ann
|Zac Brown Band
|Florence + The Machine
|Peaches
|ZZ Top
|Gerry Dee
|Pink Martini
|Goo Goo Dolls
|Pitbull