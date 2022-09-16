When one pizza deal door closes, another one opens. Little Caesars is kicking off its customer appreciation with a killer promo next week.

The US-founded chain is offering buy-one-get-one FREE pizzas to customers from September 20 to 22.

“Through our Customer Appreciation Days we want to share our gratitude to the wonderful customers we’ve been serving here in Canada since 1969,” says Toni Ronayne, managing director for Little Caesar of Canada.

“We’re honoured to be part of our customers’ birthday parties, Friday movie nights, Tuesday race-to-baseball nights, Wednesday lunches, and everything in between for more than five decades.”

This deal means you can get a free medium Classic Cheese or Classic Pepperoni Pizza with the purchase of a new medium or large Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza from September 20 to 22 at participating restaurants in Canada.

The Fanceroni pizza is made with housemade Little Caesars pizza sauce, Canadian mozzarella cheese, and a combination of classic and Cup-N-Crisp Pepperoni. This pizza will be up for order until October 31, 2022.

Please note this deal is not available online or for delivery.