If you recently purchased frozen waffles from Whole Foods, you might want to check the label as a province-wide recall was issued.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a recall of Whole Foods Market’s organic homestyle waffles and organic blueberry waffles sold in BC due to possible contamination.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” CFIA stated.

The organic homestyle and blueberry waffles being recalled are those with best-before dates from October 1, 2024, up to and including October 11, 2025.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look spoiled but can still cause symptoms of vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The agency is highlighting the warning to those particularly at risk, including pregnant women, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. According to the recall, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth for pregnant women.

If you think you have been infected by the recalled product, you should contact your healthcare provider.

The CFIA shared that recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were bought.