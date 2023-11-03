Canucks score 10 goals in one of the biggest blowouts in franchise history

The Vancouver Canucks have existed for 53 years, but we haven’t seen them something like this very often.

In one of their most dominant performances ever, the Canucks hit double digits in goals during a 10-1 romp of the winless San Jose Sharks.

This win tied the largest margin of victory in a road win for the Canucks in franchise history. The previous record was set back on November 21st, 1992, when Vancouver defeated the Edmonton Oilers 9-0.

It was also only the eighth time in franchise history that the Canucks scored at least 10 goals in one game. The last time they did so was more than 30 years ago, during an 11-0 win over the Calgary Flames back on March 1st, 1992.

Here’s what else you should know following one of the most convincing wins in Canucks history.

Quinn Hughes ties franchise record

The Canucks’ captain is clearly in the midst of a special season.

Hughes had a team-leading five points (one goal, four assists), getting in on half of the Canucks goals in this game.

By the end of the night, Hughes ended up tying Jeff Brown for most points in a single game by a Canucks defenceman in franchise history.

THREE POINTS FOR THE CAPTAIN 🫡 pic.twitter.com/WmPZ0NmEe3 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2023

He is now firmly leading all NHL defenceman with 16 points in 10 games. Heck, he’s only four points behind his brother Jack for the league lead in points.

It’s early, but this could be a historic season for the Hughes brothers if they continue lighting the league on fire.

Elias Pettersson stays hot

As of writing, only three NHL players have more points than Hughes.

Jack Hughes and his New Jersey Devils teammate Jesper Bratt are two of them. Elias Pettersson is the other.

Pettersson didn’t score, but had three assists on the night to give him 19 points in 10 games. He’s only one point behind Jack Hughes for the league-lead.

Elias Pettersson is on one tonight. Making mincemeat out of the #SJSharks tonight with three assists. Superstar vs. replacement level talent. #Canucks (Via: Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/wpcbjOjGzc — Grady Sas (@GradySas) November 3, 2023

With the three helpers, Pettersson now has 200 assists for his career in 334 games. He’s the second-fastest player in Canucks history to reach 200 assists, trailing only Hughes, who did so in 263 games.

It was also Pettersson’s seventh multi-point game of the season. The Canucks have played just 10 games.

Canucks are the hottest goal scoring team in hockey

Right now, it’s fun being a Canucks fan.

That’s something that hasn’t been said very often over the last 10 years.

Following this game, the Canucks now lead the league with 46 goals in 10 games. Only four other teams have surpassed the 40-goal mark. Two of those teams, the Vegas Golden Knights (43) and Los Angles Kings (42) are in the Canucks’ division. The Detroit Red Wings (40) are the only other team who have scored at least 40 this season.

It’s worth noting that the Golden Knights and Red Wings have played 11 games, whereas the Canucks have only played 10.

The Canucks also lead the league with a ridiculous +24 goal differential through 10 games. Only two teams have a goal differential above +15: the Golden Knights (+19) and the Boston Bruins (+16).

Miller and Boeser continue to feast

Having an MVP calibre player in Pettersson centre your top line something most NHL teams don’t have.

But, another reason why this team keeps winning games is because their second line is scoring at a first line level.

Brock Boeser and JT Miller both had three points each tonight, with Boeser in particular scoring twice in the victory.

3/3 ON THE POWER PLAY ✅ pic.twitter.com/UAGkPapZC1 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2023

Boeser now has eight goals on the season, which trails only Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) and Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks) for the league lead.

Last year, Boeser didn’t score his eighth goal of the season until January 10th, 32 games into his season.

As for Miller, he now has 16 points on the season after tonight, meaning he’s tied with Hughes for the fourth-most points in the NHL.

Snakebitten Canucks score first goals of season

It wasn’t just the big guns clicking on Thursday night. Two Canucks forwards were also able to bust their goalless droughts.

Pius Suter, who signed a two-year deal with $1.6 million per season back in August, scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer after receiving a nice cross-ice pass from Hughes.

Suter's FIRST as a Vancouver Canuck! 👏 pic.twitter.com/AZE8V0zDey — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 3, 2023

Anthony Beauviller, who was playing in his 500th NHL game, scored his first two goals of the season as well in the victory.

The only thing that didn’t go right for the Canucks was the fact that San Jose snapped Thatcher Demko’s shutout with less than five minutes to go. It would have been the first time that Demko registered more than one shutout in a single season.

Vancouver will get a couple more chances to feast on the Sharks this month. They host San Jose on November 20th, and they’ll travel back to the SAP Center shortly thereafter on November 25th.