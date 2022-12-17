Nathan Rourke is nabbing plenty of attention south of the border.

And his tour — which will feature more than a half-dozen auditions with various teams when it’s all said and done — is expected to net the BC Lions quarterback multiple offers to make the jump to the NFL next season, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

“The early returns, information that we’ve received from scouts thus far has been that his arm strength looked very good in those workouts,” Lalji said in a segment on TSN on Friday. “They’ve been very impressed with his demeanour. They believe his processing and understanding is good enough to play in the NFL.”

Rourke, who will have worked out with the likes of the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, and Philadelphia Eagles (and potentially the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants with the clubs requesting permission, per Lalji) is expected to make a decision on his landing spot sometime in January.

“Right now, his representatives are starting to discuss finances around what a potential offer would look like from NFL teams,” Lalji said.

“And he is expected to get multiple offers.”

Rourke led the CFL in pass efficiency (123.6) and completion percentage (78.7%) in 2022. He likely would have netted himself the league’s Most Outstanding Player Award had he not sustained an ankle injury in Week 11 against Saskatchewan.

The 24-year-old did, however, win Most Outstanding Canadian.

“I feel like at this point I owe it to myself to at least see what’s out there [in the NFL],” Rourke told Daily Hive last month. “I haven’t had the opportunity to do so, and I’m going to take advantage of it now. I’m able to do a lot of different things. Hopefully, a team can find out what exactly that is and go from there.”

He broke longstanding records and gave #BCLions fans a season's worth of memories in only ten games. @nathan_rourke becomes just the third QB in league history to win Most Outstanding Canadian. Congrats Nate! 🇨🇦 🏈 MORE 📝 | https://t.co/OO6MrTptBE#CFLAwards pic.twitter.com/C5XOGVyQL6 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 18, 2022

Rourke is well down the process of examining NFL options, including connections to the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“As far as what is important to Roarke, it’s the right fit…coaching staff, organization, stability, all of it,” Lalji said.

“But also, he wants to make sure he has the opportunity to compete for a No. 2 job right away in 2023. In addition, the guaranteed money in the first year of his deal is also very, very important.

“He wants to get a decision done quick so he can have his second surgical procedure done on his foot and begin rehab and offseason workouts as soon as possible.”