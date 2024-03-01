Ex-Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke signs new NFL contract: report

Former BC Lions star Nathan Rourke has secured a new contract for his NFL future.

The New England Patriots are re-signing the quarterback, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Rourke was picked up off waivers by the Patriots last season after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Patriots are re-signing former CFL standout QB Nathan Rourke, per source. New England claimed Rourke off waivers from Jacksonville in December. New regime, but Rourke is returning. pic.twitter.com/tg3RdmcTOL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024

It’s still unclear how much Rourke’s new contract is worth. Last season, he made more than any CFL player despite not playing a single down.

After decades of being the best team in football, the Patriots are in a transitionary phase. They no longer employ Bill Belichick or Tom Brady and are turning a new page in their franchise history books.

Former linebacker Jarod Mayo is now the head coach of the Patriots and is hoping to help the team do better than the 4-13 record they earned last season. They finished last in the AFC East.

Before heading to the NFL, Rourke wowed for the BC Lions. He finished the 2022 season with 25 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores. He won the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award for his efforts.

While the quarterback was activated onto the active roster for both the Jaguars and Patriots last season, he didn’t get the chance to take any NFL regular season snaps.

Rourke did get some playtime with the Jaguars during last year’s preseason. He managed to pull off some highlight reel plays that quickly made the rounds on social media.

The Patriots have a shaky quarterback situation that could lead to an opening for Rourke. Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones are both ahead of him on the current depth chart, but neither player has been that impressive when on the field.

NFL training camps will start in mid-to-late July. This year’s preseason starts with the Hall of Fame game on August 8.