UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov swarmed by fans in Vancouver

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has touched down in beautiful British Columbia to much fanfare.

The legendary fighter was swarmed by fans in Surrey as he got ready to talk on a panel at an event he was appearing at. The star was in town for a program through the Miftaah Institute called “The Legacy Continues.”

He made his appearance in Surrey yesterday and answered some questions. The event will also be heading to Toronto this weekend on Sunday, March 3.

You can see Nurmagomedov being shielded by security as he makes his way through a sea of fans below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anywhere Vancouver (@anywherevancouver)

It seems like Nurmagomedov took full advantage of his time in the city. The fighter posted a few photos to his Instagram story that show him taking to the skies to get a full view of the city and surrounding nature.

Nurmagomedov also posted some photos of him and his friends exploring downtown on foot.

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0. He is widely regarded as one of the best of all time and is a member of the UFC Hall of Fame.

He is now a coach and cornerman and makes regular appearances at UFC events. He has a close relationship with current UFC fighter Islam Makhachev and has appeared in his corner for fights in the past.

Nurmagomedov was part of one of the most famous fights in UFC history when he took on Connor McGregor at UFC 229. The fight set the record for the largest-ever MMA pay-per-view event with roughly 2.4 million purchases.