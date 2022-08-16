BC Lions player trolls Stampeders cheerleaders after big win in Calgary (VIDEO)

BC Lions defensive back T.J. Lee was in a great mood in Calgary on Saturday night.

Why wouldn’t he be?

The Lions won a thriller at McMahon Stadium, roaring back with 20 fourth-quarter points to beat the Stampeders 41-40.

It improved BC’s record to 7-1. The Stampeders, meanwhile, saw their record drop to 5-3.

With seven wins, the Lions already have more victories than the team achieved in each of their last two seasons — and they’re not even at the halfway point of the season yet.

So you bet Lee was happy. He was singing. He was dancing.

And he was trolling the Stampeders cheer team, just a little bit, on the way to the locker room.

Lee, who is in his eighth season with the Lions, busted out a little Shania Twain as he headed down the tunnel. The dancers appeared to be laughing at his antics, with one of the Outriders yelling out “you gotta use your hips!” while Lee was imitating them.

“You guys gotta do this all the way there?” Lee asked, with hands on hips. “Do you guys get sore?”

When you find yourself in the opposing team's cheerleading line after you just beat their team… you join in. 👯‍♂️👯‍♂️#BCLions #CFL @TjLee31 pic.twitter.com/ZjSPG0H1tm — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 15, 2022

The Lions’ next two games are against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Regina on Friday and back at BC Place on August 26.