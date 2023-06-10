Avoid the Lions Gate Bridge today or expect significant delays (PHOTOS)

A perfect traffic storm could have just created a snag in your travel plans. According to an update from Drive BC, drivers hoping to get over the Lions Gate Bridge from Vancouver to the North Shore should expect significant delays.

Just after 11 am, a bus stalled in the only southbound lane that was open to traffic due to utility work in the other lane.

⚠️#BCHwy99 / #GeorgiaSt – A stalled bus has the southbound left lane BLOCKED before Denman St. The southbound right lane is also blocked for for #CityofVancouver utility work. Expect significant delays and congestion on the #LionsGateBridge and surrounding area. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/EofOByDte2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 10, 2023

Then, the stalled bus was cleared but still the southbound centre and right lanes are blocked for utility work.

⚠️UPDATE – #BCHwy99 / #GeorgiaSt The stalled bus that had the southbound left lane blocked before Denman St is clear. The southbound centre and right lane remain blocked for #CityofVancouver utility work. Expect delays and heavy congestion in the area. #Vancouver #LionsGateBridge pic.twitter.com/eJMBgIj1Yy — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 10, 2023

According to Drive BC, there is still heavy congestion in the area. Taking a look at the traffic cameras in the area, traffic looks heavy and slow.