Avoid the Lions Gate Bridge today or expect significant delays (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 10 2023, 6:35 pm
Drive BC/Twitter

A perfect traffic storm could have just created a snag in your travel plans.  According to an update from Drive BC, drivers hoping to get over the Lions Gate Bridge from Vancouver to the North Shore should expect significant delays.

Just after 11 am, a bus stalled in the only southbound lane that was open to traffic due to utility work in the other lane.

Then, the stalled bus was cleared but still the southbound centre and right lanes are blocked for utility work.

According to Drive BC, there is still heavy congestion in the area. Taking a look at the traffic cameras in the area, traffic looks heavy and slow.

traffic

Drive BC

 

