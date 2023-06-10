Highway to Tofino will remain closed all weekend (PHOTOS)

The highway to Tofino has been shut down due to the threat of a nearby wildfire all week, but officials say there’s an update coming after the weekend.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, Highway 4 is set to remain closed all weekend, but by noon on Monday, officials will provide an update.

In photos, the Ministry showed examples of fallen trees on the highway, and debris that will need to be cleared before reopening.

Tree fall resulting from wildfire on #BCHwy4 at Cameron Lake.

The road will remain CLOSED through the weekend, with an update expected on Monday, June 12 at noon.

A detour is in place for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY at this time. https://t.co/eu1pLj62pU pic.twitter.com/Mq1I9zk4lv — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 10, 2023

Wildfire at Cameron Lake Bluffs along #BCHwy4 has created significant danger tree concerns and the highway remains closed. A detour is in place for essential travel only. Update on Monday at noon. Thanks for your patience and understanding. #BCWildfire https://t.co/EV078g7wr7 pic.twitter.com/ser1CTLDIJ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 10, 2023

Highway 4, has been closed completely after it was compromised due to the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire.

Currently, at a size of around 208 hectares, the suspected human-caused wildfire remains “out of control” according to the BC Wildfire Service but its growth has slowed down.

“The Cameron Bluffs fire is burning in very steep terrain above Highway 4,” said BC Wildfire Service.

“Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity on June 9 helped crews action the fire and work on containment lines on all flanks. On June 9, fire behaviour decreased and displayed a smouldering ground fire with some open flame,” the agency said.

Since the highway closure, the BC Ministry of Transportation established a temporary gravel route detour to allow emergency travel and supplies to get through.

The Mayor of Tofino is confident that once the fire is adequately suppressed, the road will reopen soon after.

“Once emergency crews and the Ministery of Transportation are able to clear that road and establish that the steep slopes above are safe and the debris is not a danger to travellers, then I’m sure that road will open,” he said.

“If I was planning on a trip to Tofino this weekend, I would consider getting on a plane,” he said. “We have fuel, we have food, businesses are open, and if people can find an alternative way of coming to Tofino, I think that they’ll be very pleased,” said Law.