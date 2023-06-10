News

Jun 10 2023, 6:32 pm
Highway to Tofino will remain closed all weekend (PHOTOS)
@TranBC/Twitter

The highway to Tofino has been shut down due to the threat of a nearby wildfire all week, but officials say there’s an update coming after the weekend.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, Highway 4 is set to remain closed all weekend, but by noon on Monday, officials will provide an update.

In photos, the Ministry showed examples of fallen trees on the highway, and debris that will need to be cleared before reopening.

 

 

Highway 4, has been closed completely after it was compromised due to the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire.

fire

The Cameron Bluffs fire by Highway 4 (Drive BC and BC Wildfire Service)

Currently, at a size of around 208 hectares, the suspected human-caused wildfire remains “out of control” according to the BC Wildfire Service but its growth has slowed down.

“The Cameron Bluffs fire is burning in very steep terrain above Highway 4,” said BC Wildfire Service.
“Cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity on June 9 helped crews action the fire and work on containment lines on all flanks. On June 9, fire behaviour decreased and displayed a smouldering ground fire with some open flame,” the agency said.

Since the highway closure, the BC Ministry of Transportation established a temporary gravel route detour to allow emergency travel and supplies to get through.

The Mayor of Tofino is confident that once the fire is adequately suppressed, the road will reopen soon after.

“Once emergency crews and the Ministery of Transportation are able to clear that road and establish that the steep slopes above are safe and the debris is not a danger to travellers, then I’m sure that road will open,” he said.

“If I was planning on a trip to Tofino this weekend, I would consider getting on a plane,” he said. “We have fuel, we have food, businesses are open, and if people can find an alternative way of coming to Tofino, I think that they’ll be very pleased,” said Law.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
