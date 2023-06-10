Highway to Tofino will remain closed all weekend (PHOTOS)
The highway to Tofino has been shut down due to the threat of a nearby wildfire all week, but officials say there’s an update coming after the weekend.
According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, Highway 4 is set to remain closed all weekend, but by noon on Monday, officials will provide an update.
In photos, the Ministry showed examples of fallen trees on the highway, and debris that will need to be cleared before reopening.
Highway 4, has been closed completely after it was compromised due to the nearby Cameron Bluffs fire.
Currently, at a size of around 208 hectares, the suspected human-caused wildfire remains “out of control” according to the BC Wildfire Service but its growth has slowed down.
Since the highway closure, the BC Ministry of Transportation established a temporary gravel route detour to allow emergency travel and supplies to get through.
The Mayor of Tofino is confident that once the fire is adequately suppressed, the road will reopen soon after.
“Once emergency crews and the Ministery of Transportation are able to clear that road and establish that the steep slopes above are safe and the debris is not a danger to travellers, then I’m sure that road will open,” he said.
“If I was planning on a trip to Tofino this weekend, I would consider getting on a plane,” he said. “We have fuel, we have food, businesses are open, and if people can find an alternative way of coming to Tofino, I think that they’ll be very pleased,” said Law.