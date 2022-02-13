Drivers were stuck behind a sizeable vehicle fire on the Lions Gate Bridge in the afternoon on Saturday, February 12.
The blaze stopped traffic completely around 2 pm until firefighters arrived to extinguish it.
CLOSED #LionsGateBridge – Traffic has been stopped in both directions due to a vehicle fire. Crews are on scene, expect major delays. #NorthVan #WestVan #Vancouver
Details: https://t.co/U8lXZdvCGM pic.twitter.com/lScYFoFMa0
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 12, 2022
The fire itself didn’t last for long. By 3:25 pm, it had been put out, DriveBC tweeted.
OPEN #LionsGateBridge – The vehicle fire in the southbound right lane just before the bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open. Expect major delays as some congestion remains in the area. #NorthVan #WestVan #Vancouver
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 12, 2022
But unfortunately, the traffic did last.
“Expect major delays as some congestion remains in the area,” the tweet says.
#LionsGateBridge #Vancouver #fire bye bye Prius pic.twitter.com/O7MExyMVLk
— DeepCoveDOG (@DeepCoveDog) February 13, 2022
Social media posts show black smoke billowing into the air around the Prius on the sunny Vancouver day.
Daily Hive reached out to VPD and Vancouver Fire Services for more information and will update this story.