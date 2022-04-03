News

Lions Gate Bridge bridge traffic snarled on Sunday morning (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 3 2022, 4:30 pm
Lions Gate Bridge bridge traffic snarled on Sunday morning (PHOTOS)
Drive BC

Update: All lanes on the Lions Gate Bridge are now open; expect congestion and delays.

Crossing the Lions Gate requires patience on a good day, but on Sunday, April 3, it might be better to avoid it altogether.

According to a tweet from Drive BC, the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions due to a police incident.

Drive BC cautioned drivers to consider an alternate route and expect major delays.

The view from the Drive BC highway cam didn’t look so good.

lions gate bridge

Minutes later, Drive BC issued updates that the Southbound lane, and then the Northbound lane was open again while the southbound lane remained closed.

Then, the flow of traffic looked to be slightly improved.

By 9:43 am, the incident had been cleared.

Drive BC said on Twitter that all lanes were open, but there will be delays due to congestion.

Anyone driving the Lions Gate knows to bring their patience with them, but better bring extra if you’re headed to or from the North Shore today.

lions-gate-bridge

Drive BC

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT