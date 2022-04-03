Lions Gate Bridge bridge traffic snarled on Sunday morning (PHOTOS)

Update: All lanes on the Lions Gate Bridge are now open; expect congestion and delays.

Crossing the Lions Gate requires patience on a good day, but on Sunday, April 3, it might be better to avoid it altogether.

According to a tweet from Drive BC, the bridge was closed to traffic in both directions due to a police incident.

Drive BC cautioned drivers to consider an alternate route and expect major delays.

The view from the Drive BC highway cam didn’t look so good.

Minutes later, Drive BC issued updates that the Southbound lane, and then the Northbound lane was open again while the southbound lane remained closed.

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 #LionsGateBridge Northbound lane now open, southbound left lane remains closed due to a police incident. Please pass with caution. Expect delays. #Vancouver #NorthVan #YVR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 3, 2022

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 #LionsGateBridge Southbound right lane now open, southbound left lane and the northbound lane remains closed due to a police incident. Consider an alternate route. Expect major delays. #Vancouver #NorthVan #YVR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 3, 2022

Then, the flow of traffic looked to be slightly improved.

By 9:43 am, the incident had been cleared.

✅ CLEAR – #BCHwy99 #LionsGateBridge Police incident is now clear and all lanes are now open. Expect some delays to remain due to congestion. #Vancouver #NorthVan #YVR — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 3, 2022

Drive BC said on Twitter that all lanes were open, but there will be delays due to congestion.

Anyone driving the Lions Gate knows to bring their patience with them, but better bring extra if you’re headed to or from the North Shore today.