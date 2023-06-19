Herschel just opened a 2,800-square-foot retail store in Banff

Vancouver-based Herschel Supply Co. has made its way to the Alberta Rockies with a new store opening in Banff.

The store was built by Build It Calgary and is located at 229 Banff Avenue, which used to be home to an Abominable Sports location.

The building that Herschel is in has a wickedly long history in the town, having been owned by the same family since the early 1900s.

Daily Hive has learned the store will be 2,800 square feet, and it is just the second location in the province.

The first Herschel Supply Co. opened in Calgary earlier this year.

So next time you visit the iconic mountain town, you can get your hands on Herschel’s signature classically designed backpacks, outerwear, hats, and other accessories.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm.

Herschel Supply Co. Banff

Address: 229 Banff Avenue