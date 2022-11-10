The Vancouver-based brand Herschel is hosting its first-ever warehouse sale at Canada Place right now, where you can find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories at up to 75% off.

The sale kicked off to the public Thursday morning, and many lined up bright and early to score a deal before the doors opened at 9 am.

Some reportedly waited in line for three hours to get inside.

Another shopper told Daily Hive they had been waiting for 90 minutes to get in Thursday morning. They had started lining up at 9:30 am and were close to getting inside by 11 am, thankfully.

At the Herschel clearance sale at the Vancouver Convention Centre because I’m fucking dumb lol. Quite a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/45vYA5Lbwi — 💽💽 Katie Ujihisa 💽💽 (@sandkatt) November 10, 2022

shoutout the herschel warehouse sale for playing some bangers. we fuckin raving at 10am yo !!! — jas (@swedehandshoggy) November 10, 2022



While some say there was a bit of waiting, the overall atmosphere once inside seemed to be pleasant.

One person wrote on Twitter that they beat the rush and found “pretty good deals.”

looks like a pretty long line to get in but i got here at like 8:45am so i beat the rush. pretty good deals tho! pic.twitter.com/zxPKl42jAs — jas (@swedehandshoggy) November 10, 2022

Daily Hive got a sneak peek ahead of the opening day and found some amazing deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

However, for those hoping to go Friday or on the weekend, Herschel says they will be restocking every day which will hopefully avoid any customer’s disappointment to not find their item there.

What: Find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories for 75% off

When: November 10 to 13

Time: Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm