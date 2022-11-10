Fashion & BeautyShoppingCurated

Hours-long lineups in Vancouver at Herschel's first-ever warehouse sale

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Nov 10 2022, 7:27 pm
Hours-long lineups in Vancouver at Herschel's first-ever warehouse sale
Katie Ujihisa

The Vancouver-based brand Herschel is hosting its first-ever warehouse sale at Canada Place right now, where you can find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories at up to 75% off.

The sale kicked off to the public Thursday morning, and many lined up bright and early to score a deal before the doors opened at 9 am.

Some reportedly waited in line for three hours to get inside.

Another shopper told Daily Hive they had been waiting for 90 minutes to get in Thursday morning. They had started lining up at 9:30 am and were close to getting inside by 11 am, thankfully.


While some say there was a bit of waiting, the overall atmosphere once inside seemed to be pleasant.

One person wrote on Twitter that they beat the rush and found “pretty good deals.”

herschel sale vancouver

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

Daily Hive got a sneak peek ahead of the opening day and found some amazing deals.

However, for those hoping to go Friday or on the weekend, Herschel says they will be restocking every day which will hopefully avoid any customer’s disappointment to not find their item there.

Herschel sale

Claire Fenton/Daily Hive

Herschel Warehouse Sale

What: Find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories for 75% off

When: November 10 to 13

Time: Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm

Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.