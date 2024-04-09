"I feel healthy": Lindholm nearing return for playoff-bound Canucks

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm is very close to returning to the lineup. The team’s big trade acquisition hasn’t played since a game against his former team on March 23.

“I feel good. Obviously, I’ve been missing a couple games but want to get back into playing, so I feel pretty good,” said the Swedish forward after today’s practice. “We’ll take it day by day. Like I said, I feel pretty good, so hopefully, I’ll be back pretty soon.”

The Canucks play tomorrow at home against the Arizona Coyotes. That could be the magic date for the player who hasn’t suited up in weeks.

“Day-to-day, possible for tomorrow but he’s getting close,” said Rick Tocchet today after practice when delivering an update.

While details about Lindholm’s injury have been kept under wraps for the most part, he currently has his wrist/hand area bandaged up.

“In my case, it was trying to battle through it, just couldn’t do it anymore and it was a good time to let it heal and hopefully get back on the ice pretty soon,” said the forward. “It just didn’t get any better but with time off and letting it heal a little bit now it feels better. In this league, it’s tough to keep playing all the time.”

The Canucks have just four games left until the playoffs start. They’ll want Lindholm back before the first round begins.

“I want to be playing but at the same time, it was a good time to take a step back and let it heal a little bit. I’m excited to hopefully play soon and get some games here before playoffs,” the Swedish skater said today.

Getting those games in before the playoffs could be crucial to help the centre get up to speed. As of right now, he predicts that he will be in full health for the postseason.

“I feel confident,” said Lindholm when asked if he will be 100% for the playoffs. “I feel good, I feel healthy. Like I said, hopefully, I can be playing pretty soon.”

The results with Lindholm in the lineup have been far from what the Canucks hoped when they acquired the former 40-goal scorer. He has just nine points in 22 games with the team so far.

All those struggles will be forgotten if he can contribute throughout the playoffs.

“[I came] here to do something good in the playoffs and obviously, so far, the regular season hasn’t worked out, so I’m pretty excited to get this thing going. I think everyone in here is pretty excited for what’s to come.”

When he does make his return, coach Tocchet will need to decide where to put him. Lindholm has played both centre and on the wing since arriving in Vancouver.

“I think I’m more used to playing centre but that’s up to the coaches to decide where they think I’m the best fit. I’m most used to centre, obviously been playing that the last couple years. But at the same time, I can play pretty much wherever,” said the versatile forward.

“We’ve been tinkering with different ideas. It’s going to be matchups and all that sort of stuff, it’s an evolving process to figure it out. I think he could play the wing sometimes but for me, he’s a really good centreman,” explained Tocchet.

No matter where Lindholm plays in the lineup, he will be expected to be a major contributor on the penalty kill.

“Well, right away the faceoff… If he’s doing 60%, which is outstanding, I think he was higher, and you get that puck down, you’re knocking 25 seconds off that power play, so right away, you’re at 1:30. That’s huge,” continued the head coach.

The Canucks play tomorrow at 7 pm as they host the Coyotes. They have a five-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for the Pacific Division title but the chasing Oilers have two games in hand.

“I think we’ve gone this far, why not go get it? But I don’t think it’s the end of the world either way. I’m not trying to take pressure off our team by saying that,” said Tocchet about the chase for the division crown. “We’ve worked to get this position, why would you not work even harder to get it? It makes no sense. So I think it’s important we try to get it. If it happens, it should be a feather in the cap for the guys, they’ve worked hard this year.”