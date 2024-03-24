Höglander's two-goal game lifts Canucks to win over Flames

Nils Höglander is proof that age is just a number.

The youngest member of the Vancouver Canucks scored two very different goals in a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena.

Höglander scored less than a minute into the game, in what was likely one of the easiest goals of his NHL career.

Great vision by EP40 leads to Höglander's 21st of the season. 👁️👁️ Watch Canucks vs. Flames on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. 📺 pic.twitter.com/wLBIvWrMG4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024

His second goal of the game however, was one of the prettiest of his career. Höglander undressed Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, and roofed it upstairs on his backhand.

Nasty stuff from Nils 🤮 📺: Sportsnet

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/gfCtlFsGKu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 24, 2024

“I just tried to get Marky down on his knees, put it up high, and it worked,” Höglander said.

“He faked me out,” Elias Pettersson told reporters postgame. “I thought he was going to shoot, and then he did what he did.”

J.T. Miller gave the Canucks an insurance marker on the power play with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

There was some poetic justice with his goal, as he was hauled down on a breakaway in what should have been called a penalty shot.

After his goal, the crowd erupted in thunderous chants of “J.T. Miller.”

Elias Lindholm scored an empty net goal against his former team to seal the victory.

Tocchet impressed by Pettersson’s line

Pettersson hasn’t seen much consistency with linemates this season. That might change if the line of Pettersson, Höglander and Conor Garland keeps playing like they did tonight.

On both of Höglander’s goals tonight, Pettersson picked up primary assists, while Garland had the secondary helpers.

“The Petey line was the line that drove us to the win tonight,” head coach Rick Tocchet said following the win. “They were our energy line and they’re doing a really good job.”

That line outshot the Flames 9-5 at even strength, and scored the Canucks only two goals at five-on-five in this contest.

It wasn’t just the offence that impressed Tocchet. He was complimentary of Pettersson’s defensive efforts as well, which was highlighted by a sliding block off of a Yegor Sharangovich shot.

Elias Pettersson does his best Kirk McLean impression as shot blocks continue to be the game plan for the Canucks in front of DeSmith. #Canucks | #Flames

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/sUfeoXcipQ — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) March 24, 2024

“That’s the stuff you want your top players doing, ramping it up,” Tocchet said. “Obviously, he’s making some really good plays, but defensively, I’ve seen some really good stuff.”

“His 200-foot came is really coming along. I think he knows it’s time to go, and he’s given us some really good efforts.”

Canucks defence keeps dominating

It’s not just Pettersson’s defensive efforts that have been noticeable.

The Canucks once again stifled the opposition with an impressive defensive performance. They allowed just 24 shots on goal, and only eight in the third period.

Since February 1st, the Canucks have allowed a league-low 25.9 shots on goal. Since March 1st, they’ve allowed 23.1 shots per game.

“The confidence is growing,” Canucks’ netminder Casey DeSmith said after the win. “We’re starting to learn that this is the way we win. When we’re at our best, this is what it looks like.”

DeSmith is now 3-1-1 since taking over the starter’s role two weeks ago. His win against Calgary tonight was the first against the Flames in his NHL career.

He’s now beat every team in the NHL except for one: the St. Louis Blues.

Although DeSmith has been solid, the team in front of him is making his job easier.

“Our D, for the most part, are controlling the middle of the ice,” Tocchet said postgame.

“Three weeks ago, we were making a few mistakes. Now, if one guy makes a mistake, one guy will hold the fort and that’s good to see this late in the year.”

The Canucks continue their homestand on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings at 6:00 pm.