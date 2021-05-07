Lilly Singh's NBC late-night talk show ending after just two seasons

YouTube creator and Toronto native Lilly Singh’s late-night talk show on NBC is ending after just two seasons.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh first premiered on NBC in September of 2019, taking over the 1:35 am slot of Last Call with Carson Daly.

This week, Singh said on Instagram that it’s time to say goodbye, adding she will now focus on “the slate of projects” her company, Unicorn Island Productions, is developing.

Reflecting on her time as a late-night show host on NBC, Singh said she “knew this show was about more than me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and support.”

She also took the opportunity to announce a new deal between her company and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“I’m excited about bringing even more diversity to the screen in an even bigger way,” she states.