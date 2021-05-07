Amazon Prime Day is being paused in Canada this year

Amazon Prime Day is being postponed.

The company confirmed to Daily Hive that this year’s Prime Day is being paused in Canada, and did not provide a rescheduled date.

The annual two-day sale is also on hold in India, Amazon said.

Over the last two weeks, three of the company’s Ontario-based fulfillment centres have been ordered to partially close after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, Ontario’s Ministry of Labour opened investigations into five Toronto-area Amazon warehouses due to COVID-19 and other workplace safety-related concerns.

In first-quarter results released on April 29, Amazon said that the 2021 Prime Day would take place “later in the second quarter” of the year.

Amazon’s Prime Day offers “exclusive” sales and discounts to its 200 million members across the world.

The event usually takes place in July, but the 2020 iteration was delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.