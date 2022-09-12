Shots fired at Rolling Loud music festival in Toronto this weekend

Toronto Police confirmed a gun was fired at Rolling Loud music festival this weekend.

Canada’s first-ever Rolling Loud, the largest hip-hop festival in the world, was held at Ontario Place, and police say they responded to calls of shots fired on Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the main stage VIP, according to police.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: UPDATE

Rolling Loud- Main Stage VIP Area

– Police continued their investigation

– We have confirmed a firearm discharge did occur

– A firearm was recovered in the area

– No reported injuries

– Any witnesses contact police

Police say they recovered one firearm in the area but have yet to update the public on potential suspects. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

Toronto residents have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration, after gun violence erupted in the city this weekend, including a Queen Street West nightclub shooting that wounded three people Sunday night.

My Granddaughter was at this concert. The gun violence in the city is getting worse and worse than very single day. Horrible — mary flynn (@Islandpei) September 12, 2022

Ban outdoor music festivals they are not safe. — Barbara Di Censo (@StrategicMove1) September 11, 2022

What a joke 🤡 @VELDFest had phenomenal security checks. That don’t lead to this. @RollingLoud WTF? — John Elliott (@J_ELLI0TT_) September 12, 2022

Officers remained on scene at Rolling Loud to ensure public safety, and no injuries have been reported.