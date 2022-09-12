NewsCrime

Shots fired at Rolling Loud music festival in Toronto this weekend

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
Sep 12 2022, 4:16 pm
Shots fired at Rolling Loud music festival in Toronto this weekend
Toronto Police confirmed a gun was fired at Rolling Loud music festival this weekend.

Canada’s first-ever Rolling Loud, the largest hip-hop festival in the world, was held at Ontario Place, and police say they responded to calls of shots fired on Saturday night. 

The incident occurred near the main stage VIP, according to police.

Police say they recovered one firearm in the area but have yet to update the public on potential suspects. Any witnesses are asked to contact police.

Toronto residents have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration, after gun violence erupted in the city this weekend, including a Queen Street West nightclub shooting that wounded three people Sunday night.

Officers remained on scene at Rolling Loud to ensure public safety, and no injuries have been reported. 

