Light pole falls on commuter outside Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station

Feb 5 2024, 10:50 pm
A commuter was struck by a fallen street light pole outside a TransLink SkyTrain station this weekend.

According to a TransLink spokesperson, just after 1:05 pm Sunday, the light standard outside Edmonds SkyTrain Station fell and the person hit sustained a minor injury.

Photos of the broken pole were shared on Reddit. In the images, the base of the light pole is visibly rusted as the pole lies on its side on the sidewalk.

“A SkyTrain attendant and BCEHS (BC Emergency Health Services) attended the scene to aid a customer,” the TransLink spokesperson said, adding the customer did not require medical attention.

The City of Burnaby added that fire crews also attended the scene and secured the area “to protect people in case there were any electrical risks related to disrupted power.”

TransLink said the cause of the incident is under investigation and that other light standards on the property in the surrounding area were inspected.

“No similar issues were reported,” the email statement continued.

