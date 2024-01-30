It was a frightening morning at a construction site in Surrey Tuesday as part of a crane broke off.

Axiom Builders sent Daily Hive a statement saying the crane failed during a safety check at 7 am. Luckily, there were no injuries.

A team from WorkSafeBC is investigating what contributed to the incident.

“The safety of our workers and the surrounding community is our priority, and we are committed to providing updates as we gather more information,” Dennis Brode, director of health and safety at Axiom Builders, said.

Pictures from the scene show the arm of the crane dangling after apparently breaking off. It appears to be at the Parkway project by Bosa Properties. The Parkway is set to add more than 800 rental homes to downtown Surrey with more than $300 million of federal financing.

WorkSafeBC confirmed its investigators and engineering teams are looking into what happened. In the meantime, it’s issued a stop use order for the crane, and a stop work order for the area around the incident.