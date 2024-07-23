NewsShoppingCurated

How to win a $500 shopping spree at a warehouse sale for five Vancouver brands

Jul 23 2024, 6:55 pm
@malathebrand/Instagram | @londre/Instagram

Five local brands are teaming up for a warehouse sale this weekend and are giving away $500 shopping sprees to a select few lucky winners.

Brands Lezé, Londre, Poppy Barley, Mala, and Brunette the Label are offering their wares at up to 70% off at a co-working space in East Vancouver.

Those who RSVP to the event will get more than just deals — they’ll be entered to win $500 worth of gift cards and warehouse sale credit.

“We are excited to bring together these fantastic local brands for a warehouse sale that not only offers great deals but also supports our local business community,” Hannah Todd, co-founder of Londre, said in a news release.

Clothing sizes will be available in sizes XS to 3X, with swimwear, accessories, shoes, candles, and loungewear all on offer.

Here’s what each brand specializes in:

Lezé: Recycled work/leisure clothes that “feel like PJs.”

Londre: Swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles

Poppy Barley: Sustainable footwear, accessories, and clothes

Mala: Hand-poured coconut soy candles

Brunette the Label: Loungewear and “lifestyle essentials.”

The warehouse sale is happening Saturday and Sunday at Werklab Inc. There is a limited amount of free parking on-site and additional paid street parking nearby.

Five brand warehouse sale

Where: Werklab Inc — 290-1275 Venables Street, Vancouver
When: Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28
Time: 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday

