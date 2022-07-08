The Vancouver Canucks have officially made their first selection at the 2022 NHL draft, taking Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki at 15th overall.
Lekkerimäki is the first selection in history for Canucks GM Patrik Allvin.
Lekkerimäki was taken from the Djurgarden program in Sweden, where he split time between the junior and pro programs. In junior, he scored 20 goals and 15 assists for a total of 35 points in 26 games played, while putting up seven goals and two assists in 26 games played at the pro level.
To top it off, he reportedly wears #40 due to, you guessed it, Canucks star forward Elias Pettersson.
From NHL Central Scouting:
A goal scorer with a good selection of shots, smooth quick hands and very good puck-handling ability. An explosive offensive minded forward at his best in the offensive zone. A mobile, speedy skater who is active and involved. Creates scoring chances with quick, surprising moves around the net. Plays a competitive game.
Every Canucks first round draft pick in history:
|Draft Year
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|2022 Entry
|1
|15
|Jon Lekkerimäki
|2019 Entry
|1
|10
|Vasili Podkolzin
|2018 Entry
|1
|7
|Quinn Hughes
|2017 Entry
|1
|5
|Elias Pettersson
|2016 Entry
|1
|5
|Olli Juolevi
|2015 Entry
|1
|23
|Brock Boeser
|2014 Entry
|1
|6
|Jake Virtanen
|2014 Entry
|1
|24
|Jared McCann
|2013 Entry
|1
|9
|Bo Horvat
|2013 Entry
|1
|24
|
Hunter Shinkaruk
|2012 Entry
|1
|26
|
Brendan Gaunce
|2011 Entry
|1
|29
|Nicklas Jensen
|2009 Entry
|1
|22
|
Jordan Schroeder
|2008 Entry
|1
|10
|Cody Hodgson
|2007 Entry
|1
|25
|Patrick White
|2006 Entry
|1
|14
|
Michael Grabner
|2005 Entry
|1
|10
|Luc Bourdon
|2004 Entry
|1
|26
|Cory Schneider
|2003 Entry
|1
|23
|Ryan Kesler
|2001 Entry
|1
|16
|R.J. Umberger
|2000 Entry
|1
|23
|Nathan Smith
|1999 Entry
|1
|2
|Daniel Sedin
|1999 Entry
|1
|3
|Henrik Sedin
|1998 Entry
|1
|4
|Bryan Allen
|1997 Entry
|1
|10
|Brad Ference
|1996 Entry
|1
|12
|Josh Holden
|1994 Entry
|1
|13
|Mattias Ohlund
|1993 Entry
|1
|20
|Mike Wilson
|1992 Entry
|1
|21
|Libor Polasek
|1991 Entry
|1
|7
|Alek Stojanov
|1990 Entry
|1
|2
|Petr Nedved
|1990 Entry
|1
|18
|Shawn Antoski
|1989 Entry
|1
|8
|Jason Herter
|1988 Entry
|1
|2
|Trevor Linden
|1986 Entry
|1
|7
|Dan Woodley
|1985 Entry
|1
|4
|Jim Sandlak
|1984 Entry
|1
|10
|J.J. Daigneault
|1983 Entry
|1
|9
|Cam Neely
|1982 Entry
|1
|11
|Michel Petit
|1981 Entry
|1
|10
|Garth Butcher
|1980 Entry
|1
|7
|Rick Lanz
|1979 Entry
|1
|5
|Rick Vaive
|1978 Amateur
|1
|4
|Bill Derlago
|1977 Amateur
|1
|4
|Jere Gillis
|1975 Amateur
|1
|10
|Rick Blight
|1973 Amateur
|1
|3
|
Dennis Ververgaert
|1973 Amateur
|1
|9
|Bob Dailey
|1972 Amateur
|1
|3
|Don Lever
|1971 Amateur
|1
|3
|
Jocelyn Guevremont
|1970 Amateur
|1
|2
|Dale Tallon