Canucks select Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki in first round of 2022 NHL draft

Adam Laskaris
Jul 8 2022, 1:10 am
Sportsnet

The Vancouver Canucks have officially made their first selection at the 2022 NHL draft, taking Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki at 15th overall.

Lekkerimäki is the first selection in history for Canucks GM Patrik Allvin.

Lekkerimäki was taken from the Djurgarden program in Sweden, where he split time between the junior and pro programs. In junior, he scored 20 goals and 15 assists for a total of 35 points in 26 games played, while putting up seven goals and two assists in 26 games played at the pro level.

To top it off, he reportedly wears #40 due to, you guessed it, Canucks star forward Elias Pettersson.

From NHL Central Scouting:

A goal scorer with a good selection of shots, smooth quick hands and very good puck-handling ability. An explosive offensive minded forward at his best in the offensive zone. A mobile, speedy skater who is active and involved. Creates scoring chances with quick, surprising moves around the net. Plays a competitive game.

Every Canucks first round draft pick in history:

Draft Year Round Pick Player
2022 Entry 1 15 Jon Lekkerimäki
2019 Entry 1 10 Vasili Podkolzin
2018 Entry 1 7 Quinn Hughes
2017 Entry 1 5 Elias Pettersson
2016 Entry 1 5 Olli Juolevi
2015 Entry 1 23 Brock Boeser
2014 Entry 1 6 Jake Virtanen
2014 Entry 1 24 Jared McCann
2013 Entry 1 9 Bo Horvat
2013 Entry 1 24
Hunter Shinkaruk
2012 Entry 1 26
Brendan Gaunce
2011 Entry 1 29 Nicklas Jensen
2009 Entry 1 22
Jordan Schroeder
2008 Entry 1 10 Cody Hodgson
2007 Entry 1 25 Patrick White
2006 Entry 1 14
Michael Grabner
2005 Entry 1 10 Luc Bourdon
2004 Entry 1 26 Cory Schneider
2003 Entry 1 23 Ryan Kesler
2001 Entry 1 16 R.J. Umberger
2000 Entry 1 23 Nathan Smith
1999 Entry 1 2 Daniel Sedin
1999 Entry 1 3 Henrik Sedin
1998 Entry 1 4 Bryan Allen
1997 Entry 1 10 Brad Ference
1996 Entry 1 12 Josh Holden
1994 Entry 1 13 Mattias Ohlund
1993 Entry 1 20 Mike Wilson
1992 Entry 1 21 Libor Polasek
1991 Entry 1 7 Alek Stojanov
1990 Entry 1 2 Petr Nedved
1990 Entry 1 18 Shawn Antoski
1989 Entry 1 8 Jason Herter
1988 Entry 1 2 Trevor Linden
1986 Entry 1 7 Dan Woodley
1985 Entry 1 4 Jim Sandlak
1984 Entry 1 10 J.J. Daigneault
1983 Entry 1 9 Cam Neely
1982 Entry 1 11 Michel Petit
1981 Entry 1 10 Garth Butcher
1980 Entry 1 7 Rick Lanz
1979 Entry 1 5 Rick Vaive
1978 Amateur 1 4 Bill Derlago
1977 Amateur 1 4 Jere Gillis
1975 Amateur 1 10 Rick Blight
1973 Amateur 1 3
Dennis Ververgaert
1973 Amateur 1 9 Bob Dailey
1972 Amateur 1 3 Don Lever
1971 Amateur 1 3
Jocelyn Guevremont
1970 Amateur 1 2 Dale Tallon
Adam Laskaris
