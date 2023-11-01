Vancouver police raid multiple magic mushroom dispensaries

Vancouver police executed three search warrants Wednesday at psilocybin dispensaries in the city.

Sgt. Steve Addison said it’s part of an investigation into the illegal sale of psychedelic drugs at storefronts.

“We have been clear that anyone who breaks the law by illegally trafficking controlled drugs and substances could be arrested and charged with a criminal offence,” Sgt. Steve Addison. “This includes people who traffic drugs for profit from unlicensed and illegal retail businesses.”

Legalization advocate Dana Larsen revealed on social media that police were targeting three dispensaries he’s involved with.

Police raiding all our mushroom dispensaries right now! 651 East Hastings. 651 W Broadway. 8480 Granville. — Dana Larsen (@DanaLarsen) November 1, 2023

He envisions a similar path toward legalization as cannabis when dispensaries appeared long before the Cannabis Act was passed by federal regulators. The raid follows a legal fight with the City of Vancouver over business licenses for his dispensaries. Larsen hoped Vancouver would take a progressive stance to enable dispensaries to stay open, but Wednesday’s raid doesn’t appear to move things in that direction.

Daily Hive contacted Larsen for an interview, but was told he wasn’t available.

Police said the three dispensaries were located in Marpole, Mount Pleasant, and Strathcona. Charges will be considered after the investigation concludes, Addison said.

Psilocybin remains illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. BC is in the midst of a decriminalization trial where possessing small amounts of drugs for personal use won’t lead to legal trouble, but trafficking trucks remains illegal without an exemption for a clinical trial from Health Canada.