

Made in Vancouver is a collaboration between Vancity and Daily Hive. Together, we’re turning the spotlight onto local businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping to create a healthy local economy.

This small business collaboration in Vancouver is finding creative ways to give back to its local community.

Leah Yard Designs, owned by Leah Yard and Unimpressed Screen Printing, owned by Leah’s partner, Kyle, have collaborated on a small batch apparel line labelled SERIES.

The SERIES line includes Satchel Bags, Tote Bags, T-Shirts and Hoodies with Leah Yard Designs touches of glamour throughout. They would describe the style of SERIES as “West Coast casual.”

The best part is, 15 per cent of every item purchased from SERIES is donated to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946, like local entrepreneurs. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Leah Yard, founder of Leah Yard Designs and co-owner of SERIES about how their brand is giving back to the community. Learn more about what Vancity is doing in your community at vancity.com

“The inspiration behind our collaboration was to give back to the community we work in. When we see someone struggling in the DTES we want to help, but we don’t have the training to help one on one,” Yard told us in an interview.

“As business owners we have platforms and unique skills that we can use to help support those who are trained. We chose to team up with the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre because we are aware of the disproportionate risks women face in the DTES.”

They got the concept for their brand when they were moving their businesses to their new studio spaces within a few blocks of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

“Although it was a celebratory event for us professionally, we could not ignore the devastating circumstances of those living on the neighbouring streets. In an effort to help, SERIES was born,” Yard said to us.

“Our businesses are so different, but together we were able to create something meaningful.”

They hope that their small business helps other small businesses find creative ways to give back.

“It’s hard to feel like you can’t make a difference, but every small effort has a ripple effect. If we all do a little bit where we are and with the skills we have, we believe we can make an impact,” Yard said.

They attribute their success to the community itself and all the support they’ve received.

“The support of our community has been incredible. We have been so touched by how much people want to help and give back. None of this would be possible without our customer’s support.”

Make sure to check out their collection SERIES here.

“We want people to believe that you can make a difference, regardless of your brand’s size. Small efforts make huge differences in the world, and we both truly believe that.”