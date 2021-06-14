

Opening a new business is scary enough for any entrepreneur, but when there is a mission to fight for social change and give a voice to the voiceless, there’s even more pressure.

That added pressure can also serve as motivation and a reason to chase success in the first place. Combined with talent and passion, anything is possible.

S and K Collective, owned by Samantha Sinclair, is a female-owned, BIPOC business in Port Coquitlam that makes clothing, jewellery, accessories, and more.

“It started when I became a mother and noticed the lack of gender neutral mother and son matching clothing,” Sinclair told Daily Hive, talking about her inspiration to start her business. “So I decided to create my own,” she added.

And what Sinclair has created has developed quite the following. The products have clear messaging and are also stylish, ideal for a customer base looking for other ways to make their voices heard.

“We offer hand dyed apparel and statement tees,” said Sinclair. And for anyone else trying or hoping to start their own ways of elevating voices, but afraid to do so, Sinclair’s successful model proves the following will support it.

“Don’t be afraid to put what you believe out there,” Sinclair said. “Some people wont like it, more will love it,” she added.

It’s great advice, and it’s this lack of fear that seems to motivate Sinclair to continue to push for more products. Her goals aren’t solely based on financial success. She wants to see this community grow.

“To grow to the point that you can always see one of our statement tees out and around that sparks a conversation that leads to education and change,” said Sinclair. “We provide a way to show your ally status to a variety of groups,” she added.

People wear their favourite rock bands, skate apparel, fashionable brands, or movie quotes on their clothing — it’s a way to show yourself and connect with other.

For Sinclair, the same should be said for the issues most important to us. This lack of connection because of the global pandemic has been the hardest challenge for Sinclair.

“Not being able to meet with my customers, the lack of social interaction,” she said. The silver lining is the thriving business and growing community repping her products.

Sinclair is a proud and successful business owner, and she sets her goals and sights high for S and K Collective, just like she does for our society.

“I am a Lytton First Nations female who fights for change and hopes her current and future children will not experience any hate or discrimination,” Sinclair told us.