Tessa Virtue and Leafs' Morgan Rielly announce birth of baby boy

Former Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue and her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, announced the birth of their first child this afternoon.

Virtue announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy, McCormick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17)

Friends and fans have already started pouring in congratulations, and many are already speculating about his potential future in hockey. “He wasn’t born wearing skates??” one Instagram user commented.

Rielly and Virtue went public with their relationship in March of 2020, months after the public suspected the three-time Olympic gold medalist and the Leafs blue liner may have been an item.

Just under three years later, Virtue announced on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast that she and Rielly were engaged. The couple then had two secret wedding ceremonies, one in Toronto and the other in Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Canada Magazine (@hellocanadamag)

Roughly four months after it had been revealed to the public that they tied the knot, Virtue shared a picture of her baby bump to Instagram. The pictures came while she and Rielly were on vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17)

Much like the couple, Leafs fans and the many Canadians who are big fans of Virtue were ecstatic to hear the news.

While McCormick isn’t ready for the ice just yet, it shouldn’t be long before the happy couple gets him a pair of skates and has him on the ice for the first time. Many Canadians across the country will eagerly await Virtue and Rielly’s sharing of those photos.