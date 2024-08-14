Leafs, Tavares have discussed contract extension: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs officially ended the tenure of John Tavares’ captaincy on Wednesday.

Tavares called Auston Matthews to inform him of the changeover, and the team made the news officially with a lavish press conference in downtown Toronto earlier today.

But despite Tavares no longer wearing the “C” on his jersey, it appears that the 33-year-old could still be around the Leafs organization for a few more years.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman spoke on 32 Thoughts today about a possible extension for former Leafs captain Tavares.

“I still think that’s in play for Tavares, a potential extension,” Friedman said. “You’re not going to hear anything about it on Wednesday. I don’t think it’s done… and even if it was done, I don’t think they would overshadow Matthews. But it’s been discussed. I think it will continue to be discussed.”

Tavares is entering the final year of a seven-year, $77 million contract that remains the largest for a free agent signed from another organization in team history, after he joined the team from the New York Islanders. The first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft with New York — some seven years before Matthews got the same honour with Toronto — Tavares seems like he could be sticking around a little longer with the blue and white.

“I don’t think it’s impossible that we see Tavares get extended as a Toronto Maple Leaf. I think that is something that both sides are considering. But to me, the thing about this story, what stands out, I don’t think it’s going to change anything in the room [with Matthews as captain],” Friedman added.