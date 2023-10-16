Leafs' Marner takes aim at media pressure being put on Connor Bedard

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner didn’t mince words when it came to calling out the media’s treatment of rookie phenom Connor Bedard early in his NHL career.

In a media scrum on Monday morning, the 26-year-old Markham, Ontario, native was asked a question about how Bedard has handled the immense hype surrounding his first few games with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“You guys aren’t easy to please,” said Marner. “You guys got a lot of expectations for him as a lot of people do but he’s done great… he hasn’t lost himself in it, it’s great to see.”

“You guys aren’t easy to please.” Mitch Marner calling out the media on behalf of Connor Bedard. 😭 pic.twitter.com/nCcAAMbNW5 — din (@klooowry) October 16, 2023

These comments come as Marner and the Maple Leafs prepare to welcome Bedard and the Blackhawks for a game tonight. This will be Bedard’s first game against the Leafs and second against a Canadian NHL team, having lost to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Elliotte said some of the Toronto media is upset that Chicago and Bedard aren't meeting with the media pre-game today. Good BC boy stiffing the Toronto media. (Marek Show) — Taj (@taj1944) October 16, 2023

It also comes shortly after comments made by Taylor Hall, Bedard’s linemate, regarding all the media responsibilities that the 2023 first-overall pick has had to juggle.

“[Bedard] does way too many in-game interviews and stuff,” said Hall at practice in Toronto this morning. “I think they need to find a way to just let him play.”

“I think he understands his role as a major ambassador for the game of hockey and he’s handling it so well.”

“It can be a little much for him at times. He doesn’t say that, but it feels like it is.” Taylor Hall believes the media attention surrounding his teammate Connor Bedard is a little much. pic.twitter.com/8w81vG1USi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Marner has fired shots about how hockey media treats players. Back in May, he was very candid with his thoughts on the media criticizing the team when they went down 3-0 in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

“We don’t care what [reporters] say,” said Marner at the time. “We don’t listen to you guys outside of this locker room.”

It’s safe to say that the extra attention hasn’t had a negative impact on Bedard’s start to his NHL career. In three games, the 18-year-old has one goal and three assists. He’s even gotten used to negative fan attention, shaking off boos from the Montreal crowd over the weekend.

He’ll try to add to those totals against the Maple Leafs tonight at 7 pm ET on Sportsnet.