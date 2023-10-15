Leafs' Matthews gives stick to young fan celebrating Mexican heritage

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews isn’t letting his torrid start to the season go to his head.

Following Saturday night’s 7-4 thrashing of the Minnesota Wild, one in which the Leafs assistant captain scored his second straight hattrick, Matthews was awarded the first star of the game.

As usual, Matthews came out onto the ice to award one lucky fan with a signed stick. This time around, it was a young fan dressed in a sombrero with a sign acknowledging Matthews’ Mexican heritage.

“He had a nice little get-up and a nice sign,” said Matthews in a post-game media scrum. “I’m glad I caught him.”

Giving the stick to the fan wasn’t quite as straightforward as it might initially seem. Upon sending the stick over the glass, another fan grabbed it away. Instead of allowing the stick to go to the wrong person, the 2016 first-overall pick stayed near the glass and motioned to whom the stick was meant.

Luckily, the young sombreroed fan was able to get his hands on the stick and left the game with a big smile on his face. Matthews, as he left the ice, seemingly shook his head as he left the ice at the fan who seemed reluctant to give up the stick to the kid.

Fans on social media were quick to notice the head shake.

sorry i need to talk about a*ston matthews for a second, look away if you need to LOOK😭😭 he stayed and made sure the kid got it and shook his head at that idiot who thought about keeping the stick. 😭😭 and he signed the stick ugh so sweet 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W6D40uRuc9 — morgan⚡️ (@morganbolts) October 15, 2023

Though Matthews was born in California and is American, his mother Ema is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico. In a 2020 interview with Sportsnet’s Donnovan Bennett, the Maple Leafs forward detailed that he was proud to be a Mexican-American.

There are not many Hispanic NHL players currently in the league, with Matthews and Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty being the two most successful active players.

As for growing the sport in Mexico, the league does seem to be interested in hosting a Global Series game in Mexico City, according to a recent ESPN report.

Matthews currently leads the league with six goals in two games and will try to add to that total when Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks march into town on Monday night.