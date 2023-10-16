Domi demoted: Leafs make changes to their forward lines

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Max Domi this summer to a one-year deal, it wasn’t quite clear how he’d fit in with the team’s forward mix.

The second-generation Leaf hasn’t had much continuity in his NHL career — playing on seven teams through nine pro seasons. And though he began his first year in Toronto on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander, he’s finding himself with new linemates once again.

Calle Jarnkrok and Domi flipped to begin the third period in Saturday night’s 7-3 win over the Minnesota Wild, a look the team is planning to stick with on Monday when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Playing left wing while a member of the team’s top-six, Domi is now on the right side alongside a pair of rookies in Matthew Knies and Fraser Minten.

“My focus with Max when meeting with him today was just on how he manages the puck offensively. If you don’t take care of the puck offensively, you have to defend that much more. That is really it,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters at Sunday’s practice.

“We want to do a better job when we lose the puck, but in Max’s case, I think it’s about keeping himself and his group on offence more often. That is really it — recognizing that taking care of the puck leads to a lot of good things happening offensively, and you defend way less.”

Here’s how the team is set to line up Monday night against Chicago, as per David Alter:

Tyler Bertuzzi – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok – John Tavares – William Nylander

Matthew Knies – Fraser Minten – Max Domi

Noah Gregor-David Kampf-Ryan Reaves

Meanwhile, here’s how the defensive pairings shape up, the same as the team’s first two games:

Morgan Rielly – TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe – John Klingberg

Mark Giordano – Timothy Liljegren

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET, with the game to be broadcast on television on Sportsnet Ontario, while the radio broadcast is available on TSN 1050.