Leafs lose ANOTHER Game 7 to the Bruins in overtime



When Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins were officially locked in for their first round playoff series this year, it seemed like only one thing was inevitable: the series would go seven games.

And just to add a little added drama, the game ended up going to overtime, with David Pastrnak scoring the winning goal for Boston.

WINNER WINNER, PASTA DINNER! 🍝 David Pastrňák scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to send the Bruins to Round 2. pic.twitter.com/UeUS9i7kE9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2024

In each of the teams’ three previous playoff matchups in the last decade-and-a-bit, Boston and Toronto had gone to seven games in 2013, 2018, and 2019. And though Boston had won the previous three series, 2024 offered a chance for Toronto to exorcise some of those demons.

William Nylander broke the ice midway through the third period, scoring his third goal of the series to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead.

WILLIAM NYLANDER BREAKS THE ICE IN GAME 7! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bCy6sWHIIL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2024

But less than two minutes later, Boston’s Hampus Lindholm equalized the game with his first goal of the series.

Hampus Lindholm responds right back to tie it for the Bruins ‼️ pic.twitter.com/u6xqOgQWxU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2024

Midway through the second period, Toronto forward Matthew Knies appeared to have a scoring chance after coming out of the penalty box, but was taken out by Boston defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. No penalty was called on the play.

Knies gets a break out of the box but is tripped on the way pic.twitter.com/cchtU6W1DI — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 5, 2024

Boston and Toronto split the first two games of the series taking place at TD Garden, before the Bruins stole two games at Scotiabank Arena to take a 3-1 series lead. But to the surprise of many based on how the series had been going, the Leafs won Game 5 and 6 to force the fateful contest on Saturday night.

The Leafs saw Auston Matthews return to action for the first time since the second period of Game 4, but they weren’t quite at 100%, either. Shortly before puck drop, news came out that goalie Joseph Woll was not dressing due to a previously unreported injury, with Ilya Samsonov starting in his place.

Boston, meanwhile, turned to Jeremy Swayman in net.

The Florida Panthers await the victors in the second round of the playoffs.

Leafs-Bruins first round playoff results

Game 1: Boston 5, Toronto 1

Game 2: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Game 3: Boston 4, Toronto 2

Game 4: Boston 3, Toronto 1

Game 5: Toronto 2, Boston 1 (OT)

Game 6: Toronto 2, Boston 1

Game 7: Boston 2, Toronto 1