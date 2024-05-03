Oilers fan keeps popping up at Maple Leaf Square and Edmonton loves it

Though his team isn’t playing in the series, a fan has been spotted representing the Edmonton Oilers at Maple Leafs Square.

During Game 6 last night between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, cameras showed the many fans outside Scotiabank Arena. Though almost all were wearing Leafs apparel, those watching noticed an Oilers flag in the crowd.

As it turns out, last night wasn’t the first time this has happened. An Oilers flag was also spotted at Maple Leafs Square just a few nights prior during Game 5.

Shoutout to the person with the #LetsGoOilers flag at Maple Leaf Square pic.twitter.com/WO2JN5T4jl — Adhi (@OilerAlert) May 1, 2024

Leafs fans didn’t take very kindly to the matter, with one individual even attempting to steal the flag. The Oilers fan, however, let everyone know that he was able to keep it in his possession.

JUST KNOW I STILL GOT IT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/N52GYnRriP — Tanner (@carpumper1) May 3, 2024

As you’d expect, Oilers fans were absolutely loving having some representation at Maple Leafs Square.

God bless the #Oilers flag in the middle of Maple Leaf Square!! — McDrai (@OilDoug) May 3, 2024

That guy deserves a knighthood in Edmonton ! — Smooth Oil (@SmoothOil) May 3, 2024

Oilers flag waving proudly in the middle of Maple Leaf Square! 💪👍 — Michael (@EnglishIrishMac) May 1, 2024

Love the one guy with the oilers flag in maple leafs square lol — Joshua Carns (@JCarnsMusic) May 3, 2024

Love the Oiler fans hanging out in Maple Leaf Square 😂 #LetsGoOilers — x – Marilyn Kay (@Geminimari1) May 3, 2024

To the guy rocking the oilers flag in maple leaf square, you sir are a legend and we salute you — Oilers Forever (@joeyriley89) May 3, 2024

The Leafs forced a Game 7 last night thanks to a 2-1 win over the Bruins, meaning that the Edmonton fan will have at least one more opportunity on Saturday night to represent his team at Maple Leafs Square.