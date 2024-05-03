Oilers fan keeps popping up at Maple Leaf Square and Edmonton loves it
Though his team isn’t playing in the series, a fan has been spotted representing the Edmonton Oilers at Maple Leafs Square.
During Game 6 last night between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, cameras showed the many fans outside Scotiabank Arena. Though almost all were wearing Leafs apparel, those watching noticed an Oilers flag in the crowd.
Whos the beauty's at Maple Leaf square with the #LetsGoOilers flag, fricken beauties! #Oilers #Leafs #StanleyCupPlayoffs #GoOilersGo pic.twitter.com/90tYbKQbrS
— Curtis hare (@curtishare76) May 1, 2024
As it turns out, last night wasn’t the first time this has happened. An Oilers flag was also spotted at Maple Leafs Square just a few nights prior during Game 5.
Shoutout to the person with the #LetsGoOilers flag at Maple Leaf Square pic.twitter.com/WO2JN5T4jl
— Adhi (@OilerAlert) May 1, 2024
Leafs fans didn’t take very kindly to the matter, with one individual even attempting to steal the flag. The Oilers fan, however, let everyone know that he was able to keep it in his possession.
JUST KNOW I STILL GOT IT LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/N52GYnRriP
— Tanner (@carpumper1) May 3, 2024
As you’d expect, Oilers fans were absolutely loving having some representation at Maple Leafs Square.
God bless the #Oilers flag in the middle of Maple Leaf Square!!
— McDrai (@OilDoug) May 3, 2024
That guy deserves a knighthood in Edmonton !
— Smooth Oil (@SmoothOil) May 3, 2024
— Andrew J Pahlke (@AJPahlke66) May 3, 2024
Legend. pic.twitter.com/dwliCWBDHg
— x-The Avro Arrow 🇨🇦 (@yegbanya) May 1, 2024
Oilers flag waving proudly in the middle of Maple Leaf Square! 💪👍
— Michael (@EnglishIrishMac) May 1, 2024
Love the one guy with the oilers flag in maple leafs square lol
— Joshua Carns (@JCarnsMusic) May 3, 2024
Love the Oiler fans hanging out in Maple Leaf Square 😂 #LetsGoOilers
— x – Marilyn Kay (@Geminimari1) May 3, 2024
To the guy rocking the oilers flag in maple leaf square, you sir are a legend and we salute you
— Oilers Forever (@joeyriley89) May 3, 2024
The Leafs forced a Game 7 last night thanks to a 2-1 win over the Bruins, meaning that the Edmonton fan will have at least one more opportunity on Saturday night to represent his team at Maple Leafs Square.
