Oilers fan keeps popping up at Maple Leaf Square and Edmonton loves it

Colton Pankiw
May 3 2024, 6:21 pm
Though his team isn’t playing in the series, a fan has been spotted representing the Edmonton Oilers at Maple Leafs Square.

During Game 6 last night between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, cameras showed the many fans outside Scotiabank Arena. Though almost all were wearing Leafs apparel, those watching noticed an Oilers flag in the crowd.

As it turns out, last night wasn’t the first time this has happened. An Oilers flag was also spotted at Maple Leafs Square just a few nights prior during Game 5.

Leafs fans didn’t take very kindly to the matter, with one individual even attempting to steal the flag. The Oilers fan, however, let everyone know that he was able to keep it in his possession.

As you’d expect, Oilers fans were absolutely loving having some representation at Maple Leafs Square.

The Leafs forced a Game 7 last night thanks to a 2-1 win over the Bruins, meaning that the Edmonton fan will have at least one more opportunity on Saturday night to represent his team at Maple Leafs Square.

