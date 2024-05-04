SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Matthews returns for Leafs' Game 7 but there's another surprise absence

May 4 2024, 11:46 pm
The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting one key piece back tonight — but losing another one — as they face off against the Boston Bruins for yet another Game 7.

As per multiple reports, including The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, the Leafs will see Auston Matthews return to the lineup, but will be without Joseph Woll for tonight’s matchup, with Ilya Samsonov getting the start.

The Leafs later confirmed that Woll suffered an injury in Game 6, which Toronto won by a 2-1 score on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews missed both Game 5 and 6 with an undisclosed issue, after being pulled from Game 4 by the team doctor. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games, potting the game winner in Game 2.

Game 7 will take place at Boston’s TD Garden, with puck drop set for 8 pm ET.

As per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, here’s how the Leafs are lining up tonight:

“Confidence is high. We believe in our group. We have believed in our group all throughout this series and season,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told the media on Friday. “Our performance in the last two games has earned us even more confidence and another game on the schedule, but it doesn’t change the challenge. The challenge is still significant. The games in this series have been extremely tight. Game 7 will be no different.”

Leafs-Bruins first round playoff results

Game 1: Boston 5, Toronto 1
Game 2: Toronto 3, Boston 2
Game 3: Boston 4, Toronto 2
Game 4: Boston 3, Toronto 1
Game 5: Toronto 2, Boston 1 (OT)
Game 6: Toronto 2, Boston 1

