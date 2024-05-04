Matthews returns for Leafs' Game 7 but there's another surprise absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting one key piece back tonight — but losing another one — as they face off against the Boston Bruins for yet another Game 7.

As per multiple reports, including The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, the Leafs will see Auston Matthews return to the lineup, but will be without Joseph Woll for tonight’s matchup, with Ilya Samsonov getting the start.

Ilya Samsonov leads the #leafs onto the ice for warmups at TD Garden — yet one more Game 7 twist in a series that's been full of them. Auston Matthews is also out there and expected to return to the Toronto lineup. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 4, 2024

The Leafs later confirmed that Woll suffered an injury in Game 6, which Toronto won by a 2-1 score on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs G Joseph Woll will not dress for tonight’s game due to an injury sustained in Game 6. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 4, 2024

Matthews missed both Game 5 and 6 with an undisclosed issue, after being pulled from Game 4 by the team doctor. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games, potting the game winner in Game 2.

Game 7 will take place at Boston’s TD Garden, with puck drop set for 8 pm ET.

As per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, here’s how the Leafs are lining up tonight:

Sheldon Keefe keeps top six intact for Game 7. Robertson and Reaves scratched. Bertuzzi – Domi – Marner

Knies – Tavares – Nylander

Holmberg – MATTHEWS – Järnkrok

Dewar – Kampf – Gregor Rielly – Lyubushkin

Benoit – McCabe

Edmundson – Liljegren Samsonov starts

Jones — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 4, 2024

“Confidence is high. We believe in our group. We have believed in our group all throughout this series and season,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told the media on Friday. “Our performance in the last two games has earned us even more confidence and another game on the schedule, but it doesn’t change the challenge. The challenge is still significant. The games in this series have been extremely tight. Game 7 will be no different.”

Leafs-Bruins first round playoff results

Game 1: Boston 5, Toronto 1

Game 2: Toronto 3, Boston 2

Game 3: Boston 4, Toronto 2

Game 4: Boston 3, Toronto 1

Game 5: Toronto 2, Boston 1 (OT)

Game 6: Toronto 2, Boston 1