A couple of months ago, Dished learned that Heavenly Desserts, the UK-based chain specializing in luxury desserts, would officially be coming to Canada.

Now, a date has been set for the brand’s very first location not only in the country but also in all of North America.

Heavenly Desserts, known for its high-quality desserts and sleek interiors, is opening its first Canadian location in Ontario’s Mississauga – and better yet, it’s set to open this weekend.

Dessert lovers will find this highly anticipated new spot at 5840 Mavis Road in Mississauga’s Heartland Shopping Centre.

This location is just the first step in Heavenly Dessert’s expansion in the country, with locations planned for Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heavenly Desserts CA 🇨🇦 (@heavenlydesserts.ca)

Heavenly Desserts, which calls itself the “home of the Croffle” – the dessert hybrid of a croissant and a waffle – offers next-level takes on sweets like brownies, mochi platters, macarons, milk cakes, and more.

The chain also has a selection of signature beverages, such as the non-alcoholic Iced Rose and Lychee Martini and Passion Fruit Martini, as well as milkshakes, craft lemonade, smoothies, and coffee and tea.

The Mississauga store will officially open to the public on Saturday, December 10, complete with a celebratory ribbon cutting planned for noon.

Stay tuned for more details on Heavenly Desserts’ other Canadian locations.

Address: 5840 Mavis Road, Mississauga

Instagram