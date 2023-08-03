Hold your hoses: Lawn watering is banned in Metro Vancouver as of Friday

Metro Vancouver is gearing up for some seriously hot weather, and as a result, new water restrictions are coming.

Starting on Friday, August 4, all lawn watering will be prohibited in Metro Vancouver.

Sorry homeowners, your lawn might turn a little yellow over the next few weeks.

Alongside limits on lawn watering, you are not allowed to fill or top up aesthetic water features, such as fountains.

A dry lawn can be pretty upsetting, but it won’t be as upsetting as the $500 fine you could face if you violate these regulations.

Despite these restrictions, residents can water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetable gardens at any time by hand, or by using drip irrigation or soaker hoses.

Metro Vancouver reported in a news release that the restrictions are being implemented due to the predicted dry, hot weather and the continued high demand for water. Water consumption has been about 20% higher across Metro Vancouver this year compared to 2022.

According to the province, the region remains in a level 4 drought – the second worse classification.

The City of Vancouver revealed in a news release that the region’s consumption of drinking water increases between 50-80% during the summer season, and most of this increase can be attributed to lawn watering.

The new restrictions are in place to ensure that enough drinking water is available during the forecast dry season for essential needs, including for fire protection, cooking, and hygiene purposes.

In Metro Vancouver’s news release, George V. Harvie, Chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors, detailed how the restrictions were necessary for the community.

“With more hot weather on the horizon, we are taking this proactive step to ensure that our region’s 2.8 million residents will have enough drinking water for essential uses for the rest of the dry season,” said Harvie.

