BC Day long weekend will be HOT but cloudy

We are already approaching the final long summer weekend, and this is your chance to get out and enjoy the sun despite cloudy skies.

This BC Day weekend could feel a lot hotter than it looks. The forecast for Metro Vancouver shows a mix of sunny and cloudy skies over the weekend but it will be nothing to dampen the mood.

One could expect sun in full swing on Friday with a temperature of 26°C. While Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy at 25°C on both days, it could feel much hotter at upwards of 30°C, according to The Weather Network.

However, be prepared to carry extra hydration and a portable fan by Monday. The cloudy skies will continue but will bring in a temperature of 26°C, which could feel like 32°C.

As this long weekend is a true ode to the end of summer (weather-wise), we recommend wearing sun protection if you’re stepping out and making the most of the holiday.

You can check our handy guide to find out what’s open and closed to plan your BC Day weekend.