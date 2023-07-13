News

Planes and helicopters dump water on wildfire burning in North Vancouver

Jul 13 2023, 4:53 pm
@metrovanemerg/Twitter

Crews are fighting to suppress a wildfire burning on Vancouver’s North Shore that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services warned residents they’ll see smoke as aircraft continue to drop buckets of water on the flames.

“Good progress was made yesterday on a remote fire, which was monitored through the night,” MVRD Emergency Services said on Twitter.

The District of North Vancouver confirmed to Daily Hive the brush fire is burning in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve. Helicopters are dropping buckets of water and personnel from the BC Wildfire Service, District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, and MVRD Emergency Services are responding.

Luckily, the fire is not burning near any homes.

The fire captured the attention of Vancouver residents, who could see the flames across the Burrard Inlet.

Although there is no risk to public safety at this time, the District of North Vancouver urges people to stay away from the fire to let crews do their work.

