Planes and helicopters dump water on wildfire burning in North Vancouver

Crews are fighting to suppress a wildfire burning on Vancouver’s North Shore that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services warned residents they’ll see smoke as aircraft continue to drop buckets of water on the flames.

“Good progress was made yesterday on a remote fire, which was monitored through the night,” MVRD Emergency Services said on Twitter.

"Good progress was made yesterday on a remote fire, which was monitored through the night," MVRD Emergency Services said on Twitter.

Significant aerial and ground resources have been brought in to suppress a wildfire in the LSCR. Thanks to the diligent work of response crews, good progress was made and the fire has responded to suppression efforts and is not spreading. pic.twitter.com/nBwBYZq9Bh — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) July 13, 2023

The District of North Vancouver confirmed to Daily Hive the brush fire is burning in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve. Helicopters are dropping buckets of water and personnel from the BC Wildfire Service, District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, and MVRD Emergency Services are responding.

Luckily, the fire is not burning near any homes.

The fire captured the attention of Vancouver residents, who could see the flames across the Burrard Inlet.

Although there is no risk to public safety at this time, the District of North Vancouver urges people to stay away from the fire to let crews do their work.