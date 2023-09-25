Laver Cup in Vancouver draws over 72k fans, including plenty of celebrities

Team World captain John McEnroe wasn’t sure how Vancouver would respond to hosting a tennis event like the Laver Cup.

“I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect,” McEnroe told the assembled media during Team World’s victory press conference on Sunday.

“I was pleasantly surprised about how much support we got.”

A total of 72,251 fans attended the matches at Rogers Arena from Friday to Sunday. They watched Team World march to a dominant 13-2 championship win.

After going 4-0 in Friday’s matches, the team made up of Americans, Canadians, and one Argentinian never looked back, with their only hiccup being Tommy Paul’s singles loss to Casper Ruud on Saturday.

“They definitely put on for us,” said Paul, appreciating how the Canadian crowd kept supporting Team World rather than switching allegiances for a more even scoreline, despite the team running away with the trophy.

Roger Federer joined by Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki at the #LaverCup in Vancouver today 🎾 📷: @jordanleigh_jpg pic.twitter.com/wS7AVFY5B7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 23, 2023

From Thursday night’s gala through to Sunday’s matches, the event brought out many celebrities including Bill Gates, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitski, and Chris Martin of Coldplay. A personal invitation from Roger Federer likely helped.

Tennis royalty was in the house too, apart from the competing players, including Rod Laver, the respective captains of both teams, McEnroe and Bjorn Borg.

From the concert stage to the Laver Cup black court. pic.twitter.com/UqpcyYuAf2 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2023

Players love competing for the Laver Cup

Despite no ATP points, no individual titles, and no impact in the all-important Grand Slam chase, competing for and winning tennis’ Laver Cup means a lot to participants.

Team World made that clear when they came to press a couple hours after winning the trophy: “I’m pretty loaded right now so it’s tough [to speak with the media],” said Frances Tiafoe at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Dressed in tracksuits bearing all their teammates signatures, to a man, the players spoke of how much they enjoyed the experience.

Taylor Fritz was jubilant: “We all got to celebrate last year and it was so much fun. It was one of my top memories since I started playing tennis. We all wanted that again this year and we got it,” said the American.

“When you’re playing on tour and you’re by yourself and you win something it’s just not the same as this, when you win something with all these guys and all your close friends, you get to celebrate,” he explained. “You get to enjoy it a lot more I guess.”

Team World clinched the title over Team Europe after Sunday’s first scheduled match. Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe beat Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev in an exciting two tiebreak match: 7-6,7-6.

In both tiebreaks, Team Europe was up by a mini break and looked to have the momentum to extend the tournament by at least one more match. That never happened as the American duo of Shelton and Tiafoe turned both sets around.

“It felt unbelievable to kick their ass baby!” McEnroe told fans moments after being presented with the championship trophy.

John McEnroe: “It felt unbelievable to kick their ass, baby!” #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/TmzOBkDyRG — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 24, 2023

In spite of Team World’s landslide victory, there were many memorable matches and moments throughout the three-day event.

Friday night’s doubles match went to a deciding 10-point tiebreaker after Team World’s Tiafoe and Tommy Paul split the first two sets with Team Europe’s Artur Fils and Andrey Rublev.

On Saturday night, the young duo Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime captivated fans with massive serves and winners, beating Gael Monfils and Hubert Hurkacz in two tight sets.

Saturday’s first match, featuring each team’s top-ranked singles player – Fritz and Rublev – went to a second set tiebreaker before Team World took it, and Team Europe’s only win of the week – by Norwegian Casper Ruud, also featured a tiebreaker.

Laver Cup Felix lives on

Following their win on Saturday night, Shelton let fans know what teammates call their Canadian tennis star.

“We call him Laver Cup Felix because he turns into something special,” Shelton said on court after the match.

On top of the world once more 🏆@BenShelton and @FTiafoe secure #LaverCup 2023 for Team World. pic.twitter.com/hOhOWJXWCC — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2023

At last year’s Laver Cup, Auger-Aliassime spearheaded Team World’s dramatic Sunday comeback.

Starting the day down 3-8 on the scoreboard, the Canadian first won his doubles match before taking on and beating tennis legend Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

This year, the Canadian went 2-0, beating Gael Monfils on Friday followed by the doubles win with Shelton on Saturday.

“Everytime I play for a team I feel really good,” Auger-Aliassime said during the team press conference on Sunday. “The tour, playing singles all the time can get a bit lonely at times. To have teammates and to win as a team, for me it’s really special.”

Speaking one-on-one with the Canadian later, Daily Hive asked if he thinks “Laver Cup Shelton” may become something too.

“This guy is special. He’s a special talent for our sport,” Auger-Aliassime said of the 20-year old American who reached the US Open semi-final two weeks ago. “He’s here to stay.”

Shelton also spoke with Daily Hive about playing for Team World.

“Whenever you’re playing for something bigger than yourself it’s exciting,” said the American.

“Being able to play with Felix or Tiafoe in doubles or in singles as well, you don’t feel like you’re on your own out there, which generally you always feel like when you’re on the ATP tour. To be able to be with these guys all week and feel the support from them on and off the court, it’s been amazing.”