Tennis stars experience Vancouver for first time ahead of Laver Cup

With Vancouver hosting the Laver Cup this week, many of the world’s best tennis players are experiencing Vancouver for the first time.

Team World’s Frances Tiafoe had the unique Vancouver experience of hitting a few tennis balls with Canuck Elias Pettersson on Tuesday. Daily Hive caught up with Tiafoe on Wednesday at Jack Poole Plaza.

“I had no idea who he was before,” said the World No. 11 about Pettersson. “He played pretty well.”

Team World's Ben Shelton toured Rogers Arena with Elias Pettersson, who stopped along the way for a rally with Frances Tiafoe and a chat with Roger Federer. Be there this weekend when Team Europe takes on the World during Laver Cup Vancouver 2023: https://t.co/I9M612R2Zk pic.twitter.com/YXlRwtFbzc — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 21, 2023

We should note Tiafoe’s known for always trying to lighten the mood.

Last year, the American reached the US Open semi final before losing to the eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Asked if he has plans to connect with Pettersson while he’s in town, Tiafoe responds, “I’ll be pretty busy.” A few seconds later he asks, “Is he pretty good?”

He’s probably the team’s best player, I say. One of the best scorers in the league.

“Oh wow, so he’s a freak! I probably will connect with him then,” the American jokes.

Ruud thinks Vancouver Harbour is a “beautiful fjord”

“I don’t know if you’d call this a fjord but it kind of looks like one,” said Team Europe’s Casper Ruud looking upon Vancouver Harbour.

On Wednesday, the players took in some of Vancouver’s best scenery while taking pictures at Jack Poole Plaza, next to the Convention Centre.

“The first day has been beautiful. I really like the views around here,” the Norwegian told Daily Hive.

All smiles in Vancouver ahead of #LaverCup 2023. pic.twitter.com/8Ao95rF2dH — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2023

The former World No. 2 confirmed he’s seeing the city for the first time. “I have memories about Vancouver because I watched the Winter Olympics when I was a young kid.”

Now 24, the three-time Grand Slam finalist would have been 11 during the 2010 Olympics Games.

“I was cheering on all the Norwegians and that’s the only memory I have of this city. I’m happy to be here myself to participate in a big sporting event.”

Speaking of Vancouver experiences, while I followed up with Roger Federer’s camp and confirmed he hasn’t made a trip to see any orcas yet, Team World’s Tommy Paul has made a point of getting on the water.

The American woke up bright-and-early Wednesday for a 6 am salmon fishing trip.

“It was fun. We caught a bunch of fish,” said Paul.

Getting ready for the competition

With the matches kicking off on Friday, Day 1’s match lineup is set. For Canadians, the headliner will be the 7 pm singles match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and former World No. 6 Gael Monfils.

Both teams spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the event and Monfils was asked about the challenge of facing a Canadian at home.

“It’s going to be fun,” said the 37-year-old Monfils. “It’s going to be more of a challenge because to be honest I want to play good for my teammates. I feel like it’s even more serious than the tour because usually you play for yourself, now you’re playing for your team.”

Monfils, known as one of the most entertaining players on the tour, added he has some special things in store for the crowd, so he’s not worried about them.

Auger-Aliassime and Monfils have only faced each other once previously, in 2020. Monfils won that indoor match in Rotterdam in straight sets.

“Three years ago when I played him, he was the quickest player I’d ever played,” said Auger-Aliassime. “His defensive skills and his court coverage was something I’d never seen before.”

The Canadian spoke about how he plans to beat Monfils this time: “I have to go for it but not overdo it.”

“We both like to get pumped and get the crowd involved. There’s going to be some good defensive shots from his side. Hopefully I can come in and put pressure on him and ultimately get the win.”

Trash-talk time

After losing the Cup last year for the first time in its five-year history, Team Europe Captain Bjorn Borg had strong words for Team World.

“They think they’re in good shape, but they’re not,” said the champion who won both Wimbledon and the French Open multiple times.

“We are ready to beat these guys.”

“He’s always been so nice, Bjorn,” said Team World’s assistant captain Patrick McEnroe upon hearing Borg’s comments.

“Maybe he got upset they finally lost last year.”

McEnroe then made his own statement: “We got a taste of victory last year and we intend on getting another taste this year.”

Starting at 1 pm, the Friday afternoon singles matches will feature Artur Fils (44) vs Ben Shelton (19) followed by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) vs Francisco Cerundulo (21).

The night matches will have one singles and one doubles match. First, Auger-Aliassime will take on former World No. 6 Monfils and then Andrey Rublev and Fils will take on Tiafoe and Paul in doubles.