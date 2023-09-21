SportsTennis

Ben Shelton responds to social media backlash ahead of Laver Cup in Vancouver

Sep 21 2023, 12:19 am
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Since his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open two weeks ago, Ben Shelton’s name has been all over social media. Unfortunately for him, the attention’s been on his attitude, celebrations, and personality, and less about the exciting tennis he’s displayed during his first full year as a tennis pro.

“People who say things like this – casuals on tennis Twitter – if they really knew me, I don’t think they’d say them,” responds the 20-year-old American.

Upon defeating Shelton in the semi-final, Novak Djokovic mimicked the celebration Shelton had originally pulled out after beating Frances Tiafoe the previous round.

A response from Shelton’s dad hasn’t helped:

“My dad’s old school. If I had done the same thing, he probably would’ve said the same to me.”

Shelton’s final word on all of this: “I had no problem with anything Novak (Djokovic) did. It’s sports. It’s competition at the highest level. For anyone who says I’m arrogant or cocky, I’d say they don’t know me too well.”

Shelton, who’s in Vancouver this week for the Laver Cup, is excited to be back in the team atmosphere he experienced playing at the University of Florida.

elias pettersson canucks ben shelton

Ben Shelton meets Canucks star Elias Pettersson (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

“It’s been one of the things I’ve missed most being on the pro tour,” says Shelton, who helped lead the Gators to a national championship. “In college tennis you look down and you see five guys cheering for you, wanting you to win at any cost. It can help you get over the hump, get past physical tiredness or frustration.”

Shelton says playing on a team teaches tennis players to be selfless and to play for each other.

“The way I’m loud and the way I support my teammates from the sidelines, I think I’ll be a good addition to the team, as well as being on the court.”

Team World, which won the Laver Cup last year for the first time in the event’s five-year history, will be hoping to repeat this year, with Shelton’s help.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will be making his third appearance at the Laver Cup, while fellow countryman Milos Raonic will be on the team for the second time.

Oh, and back to the now iconic Shelton celebration… he may have started something.

