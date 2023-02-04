You can stay at a lavender farm Airbnb near Vancouver this spring

Whenever Vancouver is stuck under a constant cloud of rain, it helps to dream of warmer days ahead.

On my spring must-do list this year is a stay at this historic farmhouse on a lavender farm in Abbotsford.

This place isn’t quite a good fit for a couple’s getaway because it’s massive – eight guests can stay here in four bedrooms across five beds, so it’s great for families and groups of friends.

According to the Airbnb listing, this farmhouse at Tuscan Farm Gardens was built in the late 1800s but was recently renovated. The home is filled with antiques, flowers, photographs, and more.

The kitchen has everything you might need for a stay, including samples of the farm’s lavender teas.

On the main floor, you’ll find a dining room and living room space with a fireplace and smart tv. There’s also a study and a bathroom/laundry room combo.

Outside, you’ll find a large outdoor covered patio set in a private garden, according to the listing.

“At night, patio lights sparkle overhead and reflect in the pond, inviting you to spend long, leisurely evenings outdoors,” reads the listing. Sounds splendid to me!

Each room has its own theme, like the garden suite, the lavender room, the vintage rose room and the tree top room.

If you stay in the spring, you’ll see tulips and wisteria as the gardens start to wake up from winter. During the summer, thousands of lavender plants bloom. And in fall, there are beautiful leaves and big dahlia flowers outside.

This place is so adorable. They even film those cozy Christmas movies here and will tell you which ones, if you ask.

Would you want to stay on a lavender farm like this?