Festive map shows where all the holiday movies are filmed in Langley

From Netflix to Hallmark, major studios are using Metro Vancouver as their preferred filming location for those warm, cozy, cheerful holiday movies. Now you can see exactly where your favourite Christmas movies are filmed in Langley thanks to a new map.

Tourism Langley shared an interactive map showing popular filming locations and listing which projects were filmed where.

The result is a fun, self-guided tour you can take that will transport you into the warm holiday fuzzy world of TV and movies.

“The Township’s beautiful streets, artfully appointed boutiques, and charming, village-like atmosphere seem to have been tailor-made for a feel-good romance tale or festive comedy caper,” said Tourism Langley. “That’s why many producers of made-for-TV features return to Langley, year after year.”

They’ve curated special self-guided tour itineraries to help you have your perfect holiday moment.

One of the most popular filming locations is Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery, where at least 10 things have been filmed in the last couple of years.

But if you really want to feel like the main character, check out Fort Langley and go to places like Saba Café and Into Chocolate Candy & Confections.

Here are all the filming locations on the map:

You can check out the full map for yourself and plan your next trip to Langley in time for the holidays.