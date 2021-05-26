LaunchPad giving away $120,000 in grants to tech startups

Up to 100 tech startup companies will receive grants to join Launch’s newly revamped LaunchPad incubator program at a 50% fee reduction. Launch is providing the grants to help entrepreneurs face the unique challenges of the current business landscape.

“As the world looks to entrepreneurs to lead us through economic recovery, now more than ever, entrepreneurs need environments where they can connect with fellow entrepreneurs, mentors and investors,” said Ray Walia, CEO of Launch, in a statement.

The LaunchPad virtual incubation program is designed for tech startup founders in emerging technology industries such as SaaS, FinTech, AI/ML, Cyber Security, VR/AR, eSports, Data Science, Health Tech, Ed Tech, Ag Tech and Blockchain.

The program connects entrepreneurs to other entrepreneurs as well as community leaders, mentors, experts, creators, developers and potential investors. It currently supports 24 entrepreneurs from more than 10 countries.

According to a release, during 2020 LaunchPad was in private beta, with startups ranging from Pre-Seed to Series A stage. The revamped and updated LaunchPad program is geared toward the new realities that tech startups face doing business in the post-pandemic world. Members learn about international scaling, global marketing, talent sourcing, growth hacking, fundraising, marketing, business tax planning, revenue generation and more.

Members get to take part in group discussions, webinars, monthly pitch sessions, Ask Me Anything sessions with industry experts, and the Traction conference series. Traction features speakers from Google, Shopify, LinkedIn, Uber, GitHub and other successful companies sharing tips on essential topics such as scaling, acquisition, marketing and IPO.

LaunchPad members also get access to LaunchHub. This online portal features more than $300,000 in perks and resources, such as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Stripe, HubSpot, Zendesk and Notion.

Entrepreneurs with active businesses who are now looking for customer validation, strategic discussions and networking opportunities are encouraged to apply for the LaunchPad grants. The first 100 companies to be accepted into LaunchPad will each receive a 50% reduction in the regular program fee.

“Last week we announced the release of $100,000 worth of scholarships for our Launch Your Startup program targeted at aspiring entrepreneurs validating their startup ideas,” said Walia.

“Today we are announcing $120,000 in grants towards our support program for entrepreneurs that have already launched their companies and are faced with a totally different scope of problems and challenges. Our LaunchPad program already supports entrepreneurs who are former Apple, Facebook, Google and Cisco engineers, as well as former VCs now turned entrepreneurs that have built award-winning products.”

Launch is an international network of incubators, innovation labs and investment funds. Its aim is to help entrepreneurs launch, fund and grow their startups.

For more information about Launch’s programs, click here. To learn about the LaunchPad incubator program and find out how to apply for a grant, click here.

